7 of the Best Sci-Fi Movies on Netflix

We’re only two months into the year and sci-fi fans have already been delivered two major films that have become divisive and widely talked about: The Cloverfield Paradox and Annihilation.

The highly anticipated third film in the Cloverfield franchise, Paradox provided a variety of different thrilling elements and helped justify the events of the previous two films, but many found that the film fell short of the quality we expected from the Cloverfield brand.

Based on a novel of the same name, Annihilation stars Natalie Portman on a scientific investigation into a mysterious disturbance in Florida which no researchers have ever returned from. The premise may seem straightforward, but with the film hitting theaters this weekend, audiences are discovering they’re getting a much more surreal and ambitious narrative than they were expecting, causing divisive responses.

In case all the recent talk of sci-fi has you inkling to explore other worlds or terrifying creatures, here are some of the best sci-fi movies Netflix currently has to offer!

‘V for Vendetta’

Not only will V for Vendetta scratch your itch for a dystopic political thriller, the adaptation of the graphic novel delivers a healthy dose of Natalie Portman.

As is the premise for more dystopic films, in the “not too distant future,” war and poverty have caused political unrest in the UK, with the masked figure “V” attempting to ignite a revolution for the citizens to take the country back from their politicians.

Based on the 1988 comic by Alan Moore and David Lloyd, V for Vendetta is a stylish update of the story of that reminds readers, “People should not be afraid of their governments. Governments should be afraid of their people.”

‘Monsters’

Following a crash landing of a NASA probe in Mexico, massive tentacled beasts inhabit the land, making it a virtually uninhabited area. After a photojournalist is ordered by his boss to escort said boss’s daughter through the danger zone, the two characters must pursue the road less taken to get back to the United States as directly as possible.

Similar to Annihilation, Monsters features characters venturing into dangerous territory with our heroes, and the audience, being relatively in the dark about what dangers might be lurking around every corner.

Directed by Gareth Edwards, the film landed him the gig of reviving the Godzilla franchise and helming Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, with Monsters showing off his budding talents.

‘Europa Report’

When an unmanned probe sent to investigate one of Jupiter’s moons relays that there could be a lifeform present, six astronauts embark on a mission to uncover what hope, or dangers, could be lurking in the remote region of space. Rather than being shot with traditional filmmaking techniques, the narrative is crafted through the use of security cameras, making it as difficult for the audience to uncover what threatens the crew as much as the characters themselves.

Europa Report features a pretty familiar format, as we’ve seen countless films about crews heading into space and discovering something dangerous, yet the found footage format of the narrative offers a new perspective of a well-worn premise.

‘The Similars’

Stranded at a remote bus station in the middle of a downpour, a group of strangers begin to explain to one another why they are so desperate to get out of town. From partner’s pregnancies to medical conditions, the delayed bus seems to be the only escape for all of these weary travelers. Unfortunately, their arrival at the bus station marks only the beginning of their troubles, as one of the travelers begins to undergo a bizarre transformation that causes a chain reaction throughout the refuge.

Between its sepia-toned cinematography and bizarre narrative, The Similars plays out like a great, undiscovered episode of The Twilight Zone, delivering twists and turns in its self-contained storyline.

‘The Road’

Another film set in the not-too-distant-future, The Road takes place after some sort of catastrophic event that tears civilization apart. A man and his son seek nothing more than survival, forcing them to react violently to ravagers who are willing to cannibalize their fellow man if it means a hot meal.

One of the most exciting, and at times, frustrating, elements of The Road is the complete lack of explanation as to how our characters got themselves into this situation. Most films will at least offer hints at how society began to unravel, yet The Road puts the audience into the same mindset as its characters; stumbling through a wasteland without knowing which way to go.

Admittedly, the overall bleakness of the film and being devoid of answers makes for a depressing watch, but it’s compelling nonetheless.

‘Donnie Darko’

Donnie Darko may have never been a big box office success, but in the 17 years since its release, it has earned a passionate fan following, a sequel, and a director’s cut that some people argue weakens the theatrical version of the story.

Donnie doesn’t really fit in with his classmates or his family, with the bizarre nightmares and visions he has of an impending doomsday not helping matters much. As Donnie begins to unravel the meaning of these hallucinations, he may inadvertently uncover the secret of time travel as the countdown grows ever closer to his projected demise.

The film helped introduce audiences to Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal, as well as gave us one of Patrick Swayze’s best performances. Written and directed by Richard Kelly, the film refuses to give audiences any simple answers but ensures you enjoy the journey.

‘John Dies at the End’

Both The Cloverfield Paradox and Annihilation raise more questions than offer answers, yet John Dies at the End might take the cake for taking its storyline into countless different directions, allowing the audience to revel in its absurdity.

Hoping to unravel the unbelievable adventures he’s embarked on, David Wong relays to a journalist his encounters with a zombie skinhead, a monster made of meat, and a drug known as “soy sauce” that granted him supernatural abilities. If you can imagine, the narrative only gets more bizarre after these opening scenes, taking audiences on a journey unlike any other movie you’ve seen.

The fun of some sci-fi films is trying to predict the answers to presented mysteries, but with John Dies at the End, you are guaranteed to throw out all hope of uncovering its secrets, but you’ll revel in its bizarre narrative. And, yes, as the name implies, John does die at the end.