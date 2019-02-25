‘The Munsters’ Star Beverley Owen Dies at 81

Beverley Owen, the actress best known for her role as the original Marilyn Munster on the classic CBS sitcom The Munsters, has died. She was 81.

According to TMZ, Owen’s daughter Polly Stone confirmed the sad news, revealing that Owen died on February 21 after a battle with ovarian cancer. Owen, who was reportedly diagnosed with the illness in January 2017, was surrounded by family and friends at the time of her passing.

Owen’s former cast mate Butch Patrick, who played the wolfish little boy Eddie Munster on the series took to Facebook to remember Owen and her brief time on the series.

“Beautiful Beverly [sic] Owen has left us,” Patrick posted on Facebook Sunday. “What a sweet soul. I had the biggest crush on her. RIP Bev and thanks for your 13 memorable Marilyn Munster episodes.”

The Munsters, which aired for two seasons, followed the home life of the friendly monster family: Herman Munster, a Frankenstein’s monster style head of the house (Fred Gwynne), vampire wife LIly Munster (Yvonne De Carlo), aging vampire Grandpa (Al Lewis), half-vampire, half-werewolf Eddie (Patrick), and Owen’s all-American teen, niece Marilyn. The short-lived series was a satire of both monster movies and wholesome family programs popular on television at the time.

Owen portrayed the blonde Marilyn Munster — the lone member of the friendly monster family who was “normal” — for first 13 episodes of the series’ 70-episode run between 1964 and 1966. Owen left the series to marry writer, producer, and editor Jon Stone. Owen was replaced by Pat Priest upon her departure.

In addition to her role as the original Marilyn Munster, Owen’s credits also include roles on the soap opera As the World Turns in 1956, The Doctors, Kraft Mystery Theater, Wagon Train, The Virginian, Another World, and Bullet for a Badman.” Outside of entertainment, Owen went on to earn a master’s degree in early American history.

Owen is survived by her daughters, Polly and Kate.