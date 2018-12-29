Netflix’s ‘Bird Box’ Being Called Most Terrifying Movie Ever by Some Viewers

Netflix’s Sandra Bullock-led horror/thriller Bird Box has managed to make quite a splash over the Christmas holiday, despite receiving a slew of mixed reviews. As with Netflix‘s 2017 holiday feature Bright, viewers seem to be embracing Bird Box in a much bigger and better way than critics, as the film has managed to generate a strong social media buzz.

The mystery of Bird Box‘s deadly mind-warping creatures is propelling a lot of the online discussion, but given that it’s also part of the horror genre, fans are also having the usual debates about just how scary (or not) a horror film it is. And apparently, for some viewers, Bird Box is turning out to be the scariest movie they’ve ever seen!

Check out why some fans online are now claiming they’ve been irreparably scarred by Bird Box:

Freaky Incredible

Bird Box on Netflix is honestly the most terrifying but incredible movie I’ve ever seen — Tommy Blake (@tommyxblake) December 26, 2018

This viewer thought the film wasn’t just scary, but also incredible. The online community wasn’t very kind in their responses…

Active Terror

Man this birdbox is the most terrifying shit ever‼️ — Kaylee cerise (@kaylee4h) December 26, 2018

We seem to have caught this fan right in the act of being terrified out of her wits. Wonder if she made it to the end?

Best of 2018

Just watched Birdbox. Omfg. The best yet most terrifying film I’ve seen all year. — Mrwillis73 (@mrwillis73) December 25, 2018

In a year where horror has had a good run (A Quiet Place, Hereditary, Halloween), this fan thinks the genre saved the best for last with Bird Box.

Heartbreakingly Great

Bird box is the most heartbreaking film i have watched this year. If you want a good cry, watch that. It is terrifying, heart wrenching and just amazingly done. I’m sobbing — tia (@Mieczyslaw0205) December 25, 2018

Apparently some fans aren’t jus enamored by the horror, but the drama as well. That’s a pretty hard act to pull off.

Shared Freak Outs

Same dude I was FREAKING OUT pic.twitter.com/d6dfo1PIbY — Adria (@adriamw1) December 23, 2018

People are even bonding over their shared terror of Bird Box! It’s actually bringing people together!

Emotional Trauma

I’m honestly bawling my eyes out. Bird box is the most nerve racking, emotional and terrifying movie I have seen this year. Everybody needs to watch it and cry too. — Rume West (@chuncheexX) December 24, 2018

This person seems to take on the full emotional weight of drama, horror, and thrills. And loved it all.

Not for the Anxious

Bird box is the most anxiety inducing movie I’ve ever seen like this shit is TERRIFYING!! — Ciao Eunwoo (@bouleversaint) December 25, 2018

To sum it all up: If you’ve got anxiety, it’s probably best to avoid this one.

Bird Box is now streaming on Netflix. Was it as scary to you as it was to these fans? Let us know in the comments!