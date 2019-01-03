Horror

Netflix’s ‘Bird Box’ Draws Criticism Over Portrayal of Mental Illness

Movie studios don’t always know how audiences will react to a film and, while some plot points […]

By

Movie studios don’t always know how audiences will react to a film and, while some plot points might seem innocuous to the powers that be, certain viewers can pick up on themes the filmmakers didn’t and point out a project’s failures. In the case of Bird Box, some audiences are taking issue with the depiction of mental illness and suicide.

In the film, the world has been infiltrated by unseen monsters which, when witnessed by humans, drive individuals “crazy,” often resulting in self-harm. The only people who are safe from these fatal consequences are those who wear blindfolds while in the company of the creatures and those who are already “mentally ill,” as those people instead act as agents of the beasts, infiltrating groups of survivors in order to expose them to the otherworldly horrors.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One faction of viewers feels that, by using the effect of “going crazy” to convey the terrors of the beasts, the film is stigmatizing anyone with any mental illness and turning them into a monster without any subtlety. Additionally, claiming that anyone who is already suffering from a mental illness is somehow safe from the creatures and instead spreads these consequences even further within communities effectively demonizes these characters. Additionally, having characters go crazy and kill themselves further stigmatizes suicide and the reasons someone would commit it.

However, some fans actually think the film aims to spread awareness about such issues, seemingly exploring how anyone, anywhere, at any time could be overcome by dangerous thoughts, no matter what preconceived notions someone might have about these issues.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about Bird Box‘s depictions of mental illness and suicide.

Contributes to Phobias

Terrible Take

Blatant Demonization

Dangerous Layers

Generic Criminalizing

Terrible

Perpetuating Stigmas

Deeper Meaning

Seeing the Light

Shedding Light

Tagged:
,

Related Posts