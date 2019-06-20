Saw Star Cary Elwes Joins Black Christmas Remake

In 1974, filmmaker Bob Clark delivered Black Christmas, a film which would go on to pave the way for the slasher subgenre. The film focused on a sorority house as winter break was about to kick off whose residents are barraged with obscene phone calls. As the residents of the house begin to go missing, they learn of the horrible murders that took place there before the home was purchased by the sorority, leading to a shocking discovery about where the disgusting phone calls are coming from. Blumhouse recently announced it would be updating the film, with Deadline confirming that Cary Elwes has joined the cast.

The outlet described the film, “Hawthorne College is quieting down for the holidays. One by one, sorority girls on campus are being killed by an unknown stalker. But the killer is about to discover that this generation’s young women aren’t willing to become hapless victims as they mount a fight to the finish.”

Elwes joins the previously announced Imogen Poots, Aleyse Shannon, Brittany O’Grady, Lily Donoghue, and Caleb Eberhardt, with Sophia Takal directing a script from April Wolfe. His role in the film has yet to be revealed.

The actor’s most iconic role is Westley from The Princess Bride, though he’s no stranger to genre projects, having previously starred in Saw and will be seen later this year in Stranger Things. Earlier this year, the actor made a big promise about the upcoming season of the series.

“I went from being a fan of the show to being in it. I know that if I was still a fan, I’d be so excited to know how incredible this season is and how [creators] the Duffers manage to outdo themselves every single time,” Elwes confessed to Variety. “If you thought Season One was great, and Season Two was powerful, you ain’t seen nothing yet. These guys, it’s bigger and more powerful than you’ve ever seen. It’s incredible.”

Black Christmas is being produced by Blumhouse Productions, who helped revive another iconic slasher franchise with last year’s Halloween, which went on to become one of the year’s biggest genre hits. A remake of Black Christmas was previously delivered in 2006 starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

Black Christmas is slated to land in theaters on December 13th.

