Netflix Users Have Found a ‘Black Mirror: Bandersnatch’ Movie Listing Hidden on the Service

The rumors regarding the next installment of Netflix‘s ever-popular Black Mirror series have been swirling for some time, but it seems as though the streaming service is finally starting to advertise it. As of Thursday, Netflix users are finding a placeholder for a Black Mirror original movie on Netflix.

A deleted tweet from the service earlier this month revealed that the new installment of the franchise would be titled Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, and that it would arrive on December 28th. While the release date still hasn’t been re-confirmed by Netflix, this week’s mysterious listing on the site does give validity to the title.

If you search “Bandersnatch” on Netflix, the first title to appear is Black Mirror: Bandersnatch. Rather than appearing like a new season of the series, this is listed as a Netflix Original Film. The poster image is simply a black page with a loading circle in the middle. The description simply reads, “Be right back.”

Earlier reports regarding Bandersnatch suggest it will be much different than any of the other Black Mirror installments that have come before. Even though it will likely have the same cerebral, twisted tone fans have come to love, Bandersnatch is rumored to be a “Choose Your Own Adventure” style story. The episode will likely take place in 1984, the same year that a real-life game named Bandersnatch was supposed to be released to the public. However, the real game never actually hit the market.

There’s no telling whether or not Bandersnatch could act as the entirety of Black Mirror‘s fifth season, or if there will be more episodes to follow. Actress and musician Miley Cyrus recently confirmed that she would be appearing in a future episode of the show. Of course, this could be referring to Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, but there’s no way to know for sure. At least, not yet.

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch is rumored to arrive on Netflix on December 28th.