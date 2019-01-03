‘Black Mirror’ Star Will Poulter Stepping Away From Twitter After ‘Bandersnatch’ Abuse

While the release of Black Mirror: Bandersnatch brought seemingly endless stories for fans of the series to enjoy, it also brought a ton of social media fire to its star, Will Poulter.

Less than a week after the “Choose Your Own Adventure” movie debuted on Netflix, Poulter took to Twitter to announce that he’d be taking an extended break from social media altogether.

“In light of my recent experiences I am choosing to take a step back, of sorts, from Twitter,” Poulter wrote. “Before I do, I’d like to say a heartfelt thank you to everybody who has watched Bandersnatch and for their responses (whatever they may be) to the material we created. I accept all criticisms and it’s been a delight to learn that so many of you enjoyed what many people worked very hard to produce! As we all know there is a balance to be struck in our engagements with social media. There are positives to enjoy and inevitable negatives that are best avoided. It’s a balance I have struggled with for a while now and in the interest of my mental health I feel the time has come to change my relationship with social media.

“I don’t want to appear unappreciative of all the amazing support I have received online for which I am genuinely grateful, nor do I want my disengagement with social media to be at the expense of any of the organisations I am lucky to work with. So I will still be posting occasionally for and with @AntiBullyingPro @leap_cc @MayMeasure and @bptcompany among others. I am privileged to have this platform. I hope that this shift to reduce my personal expression and increase the focus on issues that matter will result in a better outcome for everyone. This is not the end. Consider it an alternative path. With love, Will.”

While he didn’t specifically say what was causing his social media exit, other than his mental health, many believe that Poulter’s decision comes from the abuse he’s taken from Black Mirror “fans” over the last few days.

