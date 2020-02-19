Producer Jason Blum Promises Halloween Kills Won’t Be Half of One Story

When it was announced last summer that Blumhouse would be developing not one but two sequels to their 2018 reboot of Halloween, there was worry that the two films may not be complete on their own. Following the tension free-ending of movies like Avengers: Infinity War (which had Avengers: Endgame on the way) or Pirates of the Caribbean 2 (which had the third film arriving later), it wasn’t too much of a stretch for fans to worry that the ending of Halloween Kills wouldn’t carry any weight leading into Halloween Ends the next year. According to the film’s producer Jason Blum that is not the case, and it was something he was concerned about too.

“I worried about it until I saw it,” Blum told io9. “And David (Gordon Green, director) worried about it. That it would feel like, remember Lord of the Rings? Like you weren’t getting (the full story)? It doesn’t feel like that at all. (Halloween Kills) feels like a complete movie. There’s a first, second, and third act. It has a big end. You still know from the end of the second movie where the third movie is going, but the second movie ends in a totally satisfying way. So it doesn’t feel like, you know, that Lord of the Rings issue that they had.”

This will certainly be a relief to some fans, but it does raise a question about what these movies mean for the ending of the 2018 Halloween. That film was crafted around its closing moments which focused on Michael Myers being completely ensnared in a trap set by Jamie Lee Curtis‘ Laurie Strode and brought a real sense of finality to the franchise as The Shape was seemingly killed off for good. That in mind, these sequels will have to work hard to overcome how final that moment felt. Blum doesn’t seem to be worried about this though, saying that he’s seen Halloween Kills and that it’s, quote, “Pretty good.”

In addition to Jamie Lee Curtis returning for the film, Halloween Kills will see the return of Halloween veterans Kyle Richards, Nancy Stephens, and Charles Cyphers, reprising as their characters from the 1978 movie. New faces will include Anthony Michael Hall (although he will be playing an existing character, having taken on the part of Tommy Doyle from Brian Andrews), Robert Longstreet, and Victoria Paige Watkins. Actors James Jude Courtney and Nick Castle will also return to play Michael Myers in the film.

Halloween Kills lands in theaters on October 16, 2020 and Halloween Ends lands in theaters on October 15, 2021.