Blumhouse Releases Teaser for ‘Into the Dark’ Anthology Series on Hulu

An all-new horror series is coming to Hulu next month from Blumhouse Productions, with each episode delivering audiences a feature-length adventure. Check out the first teaser for Into the Dark below ahead of its October 5th debut.

Thanks to series like American Horror Story and Stranger Things, horror is seeing a big resurgence in popularity on the small screen. While networks were previously beholden to passing their series through a censorship process, more lenient cable channels and streaming platforms no longer require a series to pull its punches in the realm of terror and violence.

What makes Into the Dark so exciting is that each “episode” will be completely unrelated to one another and feature-length, essentially delivering audiences all-new full-length films each month.

The first installment, “The Body,” will chronicle “a sophisticated, overconfident hitman who always carries out his work in style. He decides to take things even further one day by transporting his latest victim in plain sight, correctly assuming that self-absorbed LA partiers will simply be enamored with his elaborate ‘costume.’ Eventually, as his window of opportunity to dispose of the body begins to close, Wilkes’ true colors reveal themselves to some groupies that have latched on to him. It becomes a battle of will and wits.”

Each episode might be disconnected from one another, though a running theme throughout the series is that each month’s entry will tie into that month’s major holiday. “The Body” will incorporate elements of Halloween while November’s entry will connect to Thanksgiving.

In November’s episode, “Flesh & Blood,” fans will witness Dermot Mulroney as “Henry, a doting father trying to help his daughter, Kimberly, a teenager suffering from agoraphobia who has not left the house since her mother’s still-unsolved murder.” This episode debuts on November 2nd.

Hulu recently concluded a major foray into the world of horror, delivering audiences the 10-episode series Castle Rock, which was based on the iconic Maine town featured in many of Stephen King’s stories. That series has been renewed for a second season.

Blumhouse has already had an exceptional year, with Get Out being nominated for multiple Oscars earlier this year. The Purge, a TV series inspired by their horror franchise, premiering earlier this month, while October will also see the released of the Halloween sequel they produced.

[H/T Twitter, blumhouse]