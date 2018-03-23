New Horror Series ‘Bone Parish’ From Cullen Bunn Coming This July

Announced today at WonderCon is an all-new horror series from BOOM! Studios, Bone Parish, written by Cullen Bunn and featuring art from Şerif & Mustafa Karasu. The series will debut this July. Learn more about the comic and check out artwork in the gallery below.

In the series, “A new drug is sweeping through the streets of New Orleans—one made from the ashes of the dead. Wars are being fought over who will control the supply, while the demand only rises. While the warring factions collide, users begin to experience terrifying visions of the dead coming back to life—through them.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7319]

“Bone Parish is a supernatural crime story, the story of a tenacious family that is determined to carve out their own empire despite overwhelming odds,” Bunn explained. “The challenges they face originate both in this world and the next. They face pressure from rival criminal organizations that are much more powerful than they are. They must contend with internal strife as obsession and ambition tear away at them from within. And they face horrific threats from the restless spirits they stir as part of their sinister business dealings.”

Bunn has a long history crafting horrific tales, but audiences might not be quite as familiar Mustafa & Serif Karasu, who are sure to offer readers plenty of nightmare fuel.

“We are immensely excited and honored to be a part of developing this unpredictable, exceptional story alongside Cullen Bunn and BOOM! Studios,” the artists expressed. “We know this dynamic story will captivate and amaze fans the same way it has for us!”

The debut issue features a cover by Lee Garbett (Lucifer) and a variant by Rod Reis (Doctor Strange: Damnation).

“Harrow County. The Empty Man. Dark Ark. The Unsound. Regression. Cullen is one of comics’ preeminent horror authors, and these are just a handful of the amazing worlds he’s created,” Eric Harburn, Editor at BOOM! Studios, gushed. “With its raw, unflinching look at the seedy underbelly of drug culture in a supernatural New Orleans, visualized through the haunting lens of newcomers Serif & Mustafa, Bone Parish is the next great series to join that list.”

Make sure to grab your copy of Bone Parish #1 this July.

Will you be adding this horror series to your pull list? Let us know in the comments below!