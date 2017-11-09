‘Boo 2! A Madea Halloween’ Set to Beat ‘Geostorm’ at the Box Office

Tyler Perry’s Madea is claiming the top spot at the box office in an otherwise sluggish weekend.

Hailing from Lionsgate, Boo 2! A Madea Halloween earned $7.46 million on Friday, including $760,000 from early Thursday screenings. The film is on track for an opening weekend of $21.5 million, which – while well below the first Boo! A Made Halloween‘s $28.5 million opening weekend in 2016 – should still be enough for Madea to claim victory from competition that is failing to generate much buzz.

Chief among that competition is fellow opener Geostorm, a natural disaster movie starring Gerard Butler. The film opened to $4.3 million on Friday and is headed for an opening weekend total of $12.5-13 million, which will place it in second place. The silver lining for studio Warner Bros. is that the film is doing slightly better than expected, but that likely isn’t much comfort when the film comes with a $100 million budget.

Last week’s box office winner, Happy Death Day, slides into third place this weekend. The latest from Blumhouse Pictures earned $3 million in its second Friday at the box office and is set for a second weekend total of $9.4 million. That will bring the film’s current box office total to $40.7 million.

Blade Runner 2049 continues to struggle in its third box office weekend. The film earned $2 million on Friday and is set to earn $7.3 million over the weekend. That brings its box office total to $74.1 million.

Rounding out the top five at the box office this week is newcomer Only the Brave, a biographical film about firefighters battling a wildfire in Arizona. The film, which stars Miles Teller and Josh Brolin, earned $2.15 million on Friday, including $305,000 in early Thursday night screenings, and is set for a $6.2 million opening weekend total.

Rounding out the top 10 movies at the box office this week areThe Foreigner, The Snowman, It, American Made, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, and Same Kind of Different As Me.

1. Boo 2! A Madea Halloween

Opening Weekend

Friday: $7.46 million

Weekend: $21.5 million

After venturing to a haunted campground, Madea, Bam and Hattie must run for their lives when monsters, goblins and the boogeyman appear.

Boo 2! A Madea Halloween was written, directed, and stars Tyler Perry. The film also stars Cassi Davis, Patrice Lovely, Yousef Erakat, Diamond White, Lexy Panterra, Andre Hall, Brock O’Hurn, and Tito Ortiz.

Boo 2! A Madea Halloween is the tenth film in the Madea series, a sequel to 2016’s Boo! A Madea Halloween and the third Madea film, following Madea’s Witness Protection and the first Boo!, not adapted from a stage play.

2. Geostorm

Opening Weekend

Friday: $4.3 million

Weekend: $13 million



After an unprecedented series of natural disasters threatened the planet, the world’s leaders came together to create an intricate network of satellites to control the global climate and keep everyone safe. But now, something has gone wrong: the system built to protect Earth is attacking it, and it becomes a race against the clock to uncover the real threat before a worldwide geostorm wipes out everything and everyone along with it.

Geostorm is directed by Dean Devlin and stars Gerard Butler, Jim Sturgess, Abbie Cornish, Alexandra Maria Lara, Richard Schiff, Robert Sheehan, Daniel Wu, Eugenio Derbez, Ed Harris and Andy García.

3. Happy Death Day

Week Two

Last Week: No.1

Friday: $3 million

Weekend: $9.4 million

Total: $40.7 million

Tree Gelbman is a blissfully self-centered collegian who wakes up on her birthday in the bed of a student named Carter. As the morning goes on, Tree gets the eerie feeling that she’s experienced the events of this day before. When a masked killer suddenly takes her life in a brutal attack, she once again magically wakes up in Carter’s dorm room unharmed. Now, the frightened young woman must relive the same day over and over until she figures out who murdered her.

Happy Death Day is directed by Christopher B. Landon and written by Scott Lobdell. The film stars Jessica Rothe and Israel Broussard.

4. Blade Runner 2049

Week Three

Last Week: No. 2

Friday: $2 million

Weekend: $9.4 million

Total: $74.1 million

Officer K (Ryan Gosling), a new blade runner for the Los Angeles Police Department, unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. His discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former blade runner who’s been missing for 30 years.

Blade Runner 2049 is the sequel to 1982’s Blade Runner. The film is directed by Denis Villeneuve and written by Hampton Fancher and Michael Green. In addition to Gosling and Ford, the film stars Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Robin Wright, Mackenzie Davis, Carla Juri, Lennie James, Dave Bautista and Jared Leto.

5. Only the Brave

Opening Weekend

Friday: $2.15

Weekend: $7.3 million

Through hope, determination, sacrifice and the drive to protect families and communities, the Granite Mountain Hotshots become one of the most elite firefighting teams in the country. While most people run from danger, they run toward it — watching over lives, homes and everything people hold dear, forging a unique brotherhood that comes into focus with one fateful fire in Yarnell, Ariz.

Only the Brave directed by Joseph Kosinski and written by Ken Nolan and Eric Warren Singer, based on the GQ article “No Exit” by Sean Flynn. The film stars Josh Brolin, Miles Teller, Jeff Bridges, Taylor Kitsch, James Badge Dale, Jennifer Connelly, Alex Russell and Ben Hardy.