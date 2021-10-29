Boris Karloff Documentary Gets New Trailer and Release Date

✖

Boris Karloff: The Man Behind the Monster, the feature documentary about the life and career of horror movie icon Boris Karloff has a new trailer and a new release date. According to Deadline, the film will be given a limited theatrical run on September 17, a shift from the October debut date announced earlier this year. The film will be released on digital platforms later in 2021.

Featuring interviews with Guillermo Del Toro, John Landis, Joe Dante, Christopher Plummer, Peter Bogdanovich, Ron Perlman, Leonard Maltin, Sir Christopher Frayling, Sara Karloff, Gregory Mank, Roger Corman, Stephanie Powers, Ian Ogilvy, Norman Jewison, Orson Bean, Kevin Brownlow, Caroline Munro, Stephen Jacobs, Dick Miller, Peter Asher, Virginia Bates, Nehemiah Persoff, David J Skal, Donald F Glut, Derek Malcolm, Bernie Coleman, Lee Grant, Rick Goldschmidt, Stuart Hersh, Miles Kreuger, Valerie Yaros, H.M.Wynant, Diane Aubry, Anthony Pratt, Renee Glynne, Sharyn Moffett, Neil Pettigrew, Ruth Shiel, Courtlandt Hull, Ron Simon, Jaymz Bee, Thomas Hamilton, Ron MacCloskey, and more, Boris Karloff: The Man Behind the Monster is set to dive into Karloff's personal origin story as much as the genre of film his work helped to define with iconic performances of villains such as The Mummy and Frankenstein's Monster. The documentary was directed by Thomas Hamilton, who wrote the film alongside Ron MacCloskey.

“Boris Karloff was the ultimate professional. He demonstrated incredible work ethic and gave everything to his roles,” Hamilton shared in a statement previously. “He brings humanity and vulnerability to all his performances, especially in his portrayal as Frankenstein’s monster. Karloff communicates a powerful sense of yearning in the creature, hoping for a gesture of human warmth from his creator, and he conveys its forlorn sense of confusion through his extraordinary eyes.”

While Karloff may be best known for his roles in Frankenstein and The Mummy, Karloff had an extensive number of film credits and also starred in films such as The Old Dark House, The Ghoul, and The Black Cat. He also did work away from the world of horror as well, including as narrator for the animated How the Grinch Stole Christmas in 1966.

Boris Karloff: The Man Behind the Monster will open in theaters on September 17th.

