The Conjuring 3 Captures Top Spot at Box Office From A Quiet Place 2

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It has taken the top spot at the box office from A Quiet Place Part II. The race between the two horror films was tight, but The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It -- the third movie in The Conjuring series and the eighth installment of The Conjuring universe -- pulled ahead and opened to $24 million at the box office in its first three days. That total comes even as the film simultaneously debuts on HBO Max. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is gathering mixed reviews from critics, including a middling review from ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh: "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It might technically be an entry into the proper series, as it's inspired by a Warren case file and stars Wilson and Farmiga, but outside of those minimum requirements, there's little about this film that either sets itself apart from its peers or elevates it to the quality of its predecessors. The chemistry between the leads feels genuine and palpable, yet other than this delightful dynamic and some new locales, we're still mostly just given a highlight reel of startle scares that have been pulled off more effectively and in more inspired ways in countless other films." A Quiet Place Part II clocked in second, earning $19 million in its second weekend. That brings the film's domestic box office total to $88.6 million. Keep reading to see the full list of top 10 films at the box office this weekend.

1. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (Photo: Warner Bros) Opening Weekend

Total: $24 million Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren take on one of the most sensational cases of their careers after a cop stumbles upon a dazed and bloodied young man walking down the road. Accused of murder, the suspect claims demonic possession as his defense, forcing the Warrens into a supernatural inquiry unlike anything they've ever seen before. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is directed by Michael Chaves from a screenplay by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, based on the 1981 Arne Cheyenne Johnson murder trial. The film stars Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, Ruairi O'Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Julian Hilliard.

2. A Quiet Place Part II (Photo: Paramount Pictures) Week Two

Weekend: 19.5 million

Weekend: 19.5 million
Total: $88.6 million Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path. A Quiet Place Part II is directed by John Krasinski. The film stars Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Cillian Murphy, and Djimon Hounsou.

3. Cruella (Photo: Disney) Week Two

Weekend: $11.2 million

Weekend: $11.2 million
Total: $43.6 million Estella is a young and clever grifter who's determined to make a name for herself in the fashion world. She soon meets a pair of thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they build a life for themselves on the streets of London. However, when Estella befriends fashion legend Baroness von Hellman, she embraces her wicked side to become the raucous and revenge-bent Cruella. Cruella is directed by Craig Gillespie with a screenplay by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara, from a story by Aline Brosh McKenna, Kelly Marcel, and Steve Zissis.. based on the villain of Dodie Smith's 1956 novel The Hundred and One Dalmatians and Disney's animated film adaptation, 1961's 101 Dalmations. The film stars Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Mark Strong.

4. Spirit Untamed (Photo: Universal Pictures) Opening Weekend

Total: $6.2 million After moving to a sleepy little town, young Lucky Prescott befriends a wild mustang named Spirit, who shares her rebellious spirit. When a heartless wrangler plans to capture Spirit and his herd, Lucky and her new friends embark on the adventure of a lifetime to rescue the horse that forever changed her life. Spirit Untamed is directed by Elaine Bogan and Ennio Torresan Jr. The film's voice cast includes Isabela Merced, Jake Gyllenhaal, Marsai Martin, Mckenna Grace, Julianne Moore, Walton Goggins, and Eiza González.

5. Wrath of Man (Photo: United Artists Releasing) Week Five

Weekend: $1.27 million

Weekend: $1.27 million
Total: $24.6 million Mysterious and wild-eyed, a new security guard for a cash truck surprises his co-workers when he unleashes precision skills during a heist. The crew is left wondering who he is and where he came from. Soon, the marksman's ultimate motive becomes clear as he takes dramatic and irrevocable steps to settle a score. Wrath of Man is directed by Guy Ritchie, based on the French film Cash Truck. The film stars Jason Statham, Holt McCallany, Jeffrey Donovan, Josh Hartnett, Laz Alonso, Chris Reilly, Raúl Castillo, DeObia Oparei, Eddie Marsan, and Scott Eastwood.

6. Raya and the Last Dragon (Photo: Disney) Week 14

Weekend: $1.3 million

Weekend: $1.3 million
Total: $53.5 million Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. However, when sinister monsters known as the Druun threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, those same monsters have returned, and it's up to a lone warrior to track down the last dragon and stop the Druun for good. Raya and the Last Dragon is directed by Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada. The film's voice cast includes Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Izaac Wang, Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Benedict Wong, Sandra Oh, Thalia Tran, Lucille Soong, and Alan Tudyk.

7. Spiral (Photo: Lionsgate) Week Four

Weekend: $890,000

Weekend: $890,000
Total: $21.8 million Working in the shadow of his father, Detective Ezekiel "Zeke" Banks and his rookie partner take charge of an investigation into grisly murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city's gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer's morbid game. Spiral, the ninth film in the Saw series, is directed by Darren Lynn Bousman from a screenplay written by Josh Stolberg and Peter Goldfinger. The movie stars Chris Rock, Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols, and Samuel L. Jackson.

8. Godzilla vs. Kong (Photo: Warner Bros / Legendary) Week 10

Weekend : $463,000

Weekend : $463,000
Total: $99.1 million Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home. Along for the ride is Jia, an orphaned girl who has a unique and powerful bond with the mighty beast. However, they soon find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla as he cuts a swath of destruction across the globe. The initial confrontation between the two titans -- instigated by unseen forces -- is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the planet. Godzilla vs. Kong is directed by Adam Wingard. The film stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, Lance Reddick, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir.

9. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train (Photo: Funimation/Aniplex) Week Five

Weekend : $457,500

Weekend : $457,500
Total: $47.7 million Falling forever into an endless dream... Tanjiro and the group have completed their rehabilitation training at the Butterfly Mansion, and they arrive to their next mission on the Mugen Train, where over 40 people have disappeared in a very short period of time. Tanjiro and Nezuko, along with Zenitsu and Inosuke, join one of the most powerful swordsmen within the Demon Slayer Corps, Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku, to face the demon aboard the Mugen Train on track to despair. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train is a direct sequel to the first season of the anime series adapting the manga series by Koyoharu Gotouge. The film was directed by Haruo Sotozaki.