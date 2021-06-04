The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Has Arrived on HBO Max

✖

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It has finally arrived, and viewers have multiple ways to check out the horror threequel. In addition to being available in theaters, the film is now available for free to subscribers of HBO Max, as part of WarnerMedia's landmark 2021 deal with the streaming service. The film is just the latest blockbuster to make its way onto the platform for the first thirty days of its theatrical run, with Godzilla vs. Kong, Mortal Kombat, and Wonder Woman 1984 being among the films to receive the treatment. For The Conjuring fans, this means you can check out the film on the service until July 4th.

The Devil Made Me Do It reveals a chilling story of terror, murder, and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga). One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they'd ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense.

"It was a mix of absolute thrill and absolute terror," director Michael Chaves recently revealed to ComicBook.com. "I love this series, and I am a huge fan of James. I'm a huge fan of his movies beyond The Conjuring, and I love this franchise. So, coming into it, I took it as, honestly, one of the greatest compliments, the greatest honors, but, without a doubt, huge responsibility."

"I love the story because, to me, it's a story about compassion and it is a love story," Farmiga detailed to ComicBook.com. "The film has a real philosophic ... it's a philosophic musing on the nature of love. And that means 'agape,' which is unconditional God love, 'eros,' romantic love, 'storge,' empathy love ... by nature of what they did, 'Philia, friend love, by virtue of the people that they grew to love and people they tried to help. I don't know, the whole thing is super ... this is one of these projects that, it's different than other characterizations were. You actually have to consider the spiritual wellness and wellbeing of the character that you're playing. It's a whole other dimension of what to consider, character-wise. And I love that. It makes me look at myself, it makes me look at whatever your concept of God, like how does that negativity, how does that enter the equation of your life?"

