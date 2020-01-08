Brahms: The Boy II Gets New Poster Ahead of Trailer Debut

After a number of release date delays, it would seem that Brahms: The Boy II could actually be coming to theaters, with the film earning an official poster courtesy of the film’s official Twitter account. Additionally, Bloody Disgusting confirmed that a trailer for the film is set to premiere tomorrow, January 8th. The film was originally slated to hit theaters last July, though the releases of Child’s Play and Annabelle Comes Home last summer, both featuring terrifying dolls, likely led to the film earning its release delays as to avoid saturating the market with pint-sized terrors. The promise of a trailer likely confirms that the film will finally hit its release date of February 21st.

Brahms: The Boy II, which stars Katie Holmes, will revolve around a young family, unaware of the terrifying history of the estate into which they move, where their young son soon makes an unsettling new friend, an eerily life-like doll he calls Brahms.

Videos by ComicBook.com

William Brent Bell directed the film from a script by Stacey Menear, who also wrote the original. The Boy II was produced by Lakeshore’s Tom Rosenberg, Gary Lucchesi, and Eric Reid, in addition to Matt Berenson, Jim Wedaa, and Roy Lee.

“Following the success of The Boy, we are thrilled to be working on the next chapter of this chilling Brahms story with Stacey and William,” Luchessi shared when the project was announced. “We are also delighted to be continuing our relationship with STX, on this, our third partnership.”

In the original film, Greta (Lauren Cohan) is a young American woman who takes a job as a nanny in a remote English village. She soon discovers that the family’s 8-year-old is a life-sized doll that they care for just like a real boy, as a way to cope with the death of their son 20 years prior. After violating a list of strict rules, a series of disturbing and inexplicable events bring Greta’s worst nightmare to life, leading her to believe that the doll is actually alive.

The 2016 film might not have earned much buzz when it was released in 2013, scoring 30% positive reviews on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, which describes the film, “The Boy could have gone in any number of scary or interesting directions, but instead settles for usual jump scares scattered throughout a pedestrian plot.” The movie did, however, make a decent showing at the box office, earning $64 million worldwide on a reported budget of $10 million.

Brahms: The Boy II lands in theaters on February 21st.

Are you looking forward to the new film? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!