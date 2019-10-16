Brahms: The Boy II Release Date Gets Delayed Again

The terrors of Chucky from Child’s Play and Annabelle from The Conjuring may have given audiences their fill of terrifying dolls this year, as Brahms: The Boy II has been pushed back to a February 21, 2020 release date. This marks only the latest delay in a long line of setbacks for the film, which was originally set to land in theaters this past July. With two other franchises debuting deadly dolls this summer, it made sense that it would be pushed back to this December, though it’s unclear why the film has earned its latest delay to February, a traditionally poor month to release a horror film.

This latest delay might come as a disappointment to some, but it doesn’t entirely come as a surprise. It was only announced three weeks before it was intended to hit theaters that it would be pushed to December, with only a few official photos having been released and no trailer. Those images remain the only glimpses fans have gotten of the new film.

Brahms: The Boy II, which stars Katie Holmes, will revolve around a young family, unaware of the terrifying history of the estate into which they move, where their young son soon makes an unsettling new friend, an eerily life-like doll he calls Brahms.

William Brent Bell will once again direct from a script by Stacey Menear, who also wrote the original. The Boy II will be produced by Lakeshore’s Tom Rosenberg, Gary Lucchesi, and Eric Reid, in addition to Matt Berenson, Jim Wedaa, and Roy Lee.

“Following the success of The Boy, we are thrilled to be working on the next chapter of this chilling Brahms story with Stacey and William,” Luchessi shared when the project was announced. “We are also delighted to be continuing our relationship with STX, on this, our third partnership.”

In the original film, Greta (Lauren Cohan) is a young American woman who takes a job as a nanny in a remote English village. She soon discovers that the family’s 8-year-old is a life-sized doll that they care for just like a real boy, as a way to cope with the death of their son 20 years prior. After violating a list of strict rules, a series of disturbing and inexplicable events bring Greta’s worst nightmare to life, leading her to believe that the doll is actually alive.

Brahms: The Boy II lands in theaters on February 21, 2020.

