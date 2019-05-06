Evil Dead Star Bruce Campbell Teases Something Coming This September

Bruce Campbell debuted as Ash Williams in The Evil Dead back in 1981, a role which would lead to him becoming a genre icon. The actor reprised the role in two sequel films, three seasons of Ash vs. Evil Dead, and multiple video games, but he officially retired as the character last year. Over the weekend, the performer shared a tweet which merely stated, “September,” alongside a photo of him as Ash, leading fans to speculate what he could be alluding to. Understandably, many fans thought this was a mysterious project, possibly even something related to Evil Dead, yet a convention appearance may have clarified that Campbell is delivering fans a new book.

Over on Reddit, one fan who claimed to be in attendance during a panel featuring Campbell and Evil Dead creator Sam Raimi, noted, “Bruce clearly did not say he would not play Ash again like he had claimed last fall.” The user also noted, “Sam Raimi was quoted twice just saying ‘Halloween.’ Bruce shoed [sic] the question off just claiming he is releasing another book for the measly price of $15.”

The performer has previously written the autobiography If Chins Could Kill: Confessions of a B Movie Actor and the novel Make Love! The Bruce Campbell Way. If Raimi was also involved in teasing the upcoming book, it’s possible that if this is what Campbell was teasing, the book could tie more directly into Evil Dead.

The actor’s charming personality has resulted in fans not only being enamored by the characters he portrays, but also endeared to the man behind the memorable roles. Despite fans being sad that we were forced to say goodbye to Ash, Campbell will return to the small screen in June as the host of the new incarnation of Ripley’s Believe It or Not!

“Shooting this iconic series in the Ripley’s warehouse was actually unbelievable,” Campbell shared in a statement. “I was blown away by the treasures that unveil a fascinating time capsule into the past and present. Fans are not going to be disappointed when they see the scope of wonderful and weird stories we reveal every week.”

Stay tuned for details on the future of many of Campbell’s projects.

