‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’: Xander Vlogs on Kevin Wada Variant, Hellmouth Secret Teased

As it turns out, Xander is a vlogger in the new Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot from Boom Studios.

ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal Kevin Wada’s variant cover for Buffy the Vampire Slayer #4. The cover features Xander in full streaming mode.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look below:

Boom teases that Buffy the Vampire Slayer #4 will feature the first appearance of a major Buffy character and a life-altering event for another. The issue will conclude the first arc of Boom’s reboot and also is said reveal a shocking secret about the nature of the Hellmouth.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is written by Jordie Bellaire with art by Dan Mora. Buffy creator Joss Whedon serves as story consultant.

The new Buffy the Vampire Slayer comic reimagines the life of Buffy Summers from the beginning of her career as the Slayer. Buffy, Willow, Cordelia, and Xander are once again high school students, just like they were when the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer television series premiered. The new series will return to the “high school is hell” concept, with Buffy trying to balance her responsibilities as the Slayer with making new friends at a new school, passing the next pop quiz, and maybe having some fun along the way. The difference this time is that the world Buffy lives in looks like the world we live in today.

“Buffy the Vampire Slayer is a love letter to everything we love about our favorite Slayer and her world – but as you’ve seen with Drusilla’s introduction as The Mistress, there are no rules we won’t break. Reinventing Robin Wood as a mysterious new teenage ally – and maybe more – for Buffy is a key part of that new direction,” said Jeanine Schaefer, Executive Editor, BOOM! Studios in a press release. “But just like his original introduction to TV audiences, our Robin Wood comes loaded with a mysterious past, a secret mission and a special connection to the inhabitants of Sunnydale. We can’t tell you when he debuts in the series… only that it’s going to be big. And we’re not done breaking rules, yet.”

You can check out Mora’s character designs for the new series and a preview of the first several pages of Buffy the Vampire Slayer #1. Boom has previously revealed that at least one Buffy character, Robin Wood, is getting a major overhaul in this rebooted timeline.

What do you think of Kevin Wada’s Buffy cover? Let us know in the comments!

Buffy the Vampire Slayer #4 goes on sale April 3rd.