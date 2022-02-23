The Cabin in the Woods Getting 4K Ultra HD SteelBook Release

Filmmaker Drew Goddard’s breakout project came in 2012 with the release of The Cabin in the Woods, a horror-comedy that managed to not only parody a number of genre tropes, but also serve as a love letter to classic horror films. More than a decade after the film impressed audiences, The Cabin in the Woods will be coming to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray in April with a Best Buy collectible SteelBook, which not only offers the film in an impressive visual and audio quality, but also with collectible packaging. The Cabin in the Woods hits 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital Best Buy Exclusive SteelBook on April 19th.

Produced and written alongside Joss Whedon, The Cabin in the Woods features Kristen Connolly (The Happening, The Bay, Revolutionary Road), Chris Hemsworth (The Avengers, Thor: Ragnarok, Snow White and the Huntsman), Anna Hutchison (Robert the Bruce, Encounter, Vengeance: A Love Story), Fran Kranz (Mass, The Village, Training Day), Jesse Williams (TV’s Grey’s Anatomy, Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2, Brooklyn’s Finest), two-time Oscar-nominated actor Richard Jenkins (2017, Best Supporting Actor, The Shape of Water; 2008, Best Actor, The Visitor), and three-time Primetime Emmy Award winner Bradley Whitford (2019, TV’s The Handmaid’s Tale; 2015, TV’s Transparent; 2001, TV’s The West Wing).

A rambunctious group of five college friends steals away for a weekend of debauchery in an isolated country cabin, only to be attacked by horrific supernatural creatures in a night of endless terror and bloodshed. Sound familiar? Just wait. As the teens begin to exhibit standard horror-movie behavior, a group of technicians in a control room are scrutinizing, and sometimes even controlling, every move the terrified kids make! With their efforts continually thwarted by an all-powerful “eye in the sky,” do they have any chance of escape?

Special features on the set are as follows:

Audio Commentary with Writer-Director Drew Goddard & Writer-Producer Joss Whedon

We Are Not Who We Are: Making The Cabin in the Woods

Primal Terror: Visual Effects

An Army of Nightmares: Makeup & Animatronic Effects

The Secret Secret Stash

Wondercon Q&A

Theatrical Trailer

Grab The Cabin in the Woods on 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital Best Buy Exclusive SteelBook on April 19th.

