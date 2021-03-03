The Complete History of Candyman Documentary Coming Later This Year

This year brings a lot of excitement for Candyman fans, as not only is a continuation of the series from director Nia DaCosta hitting theaters this summer, but the documentary The Complete History of Candyman is slated to be unveiled this spring/summer. The new project won't only tackle the original trilogy of Tony Todd-starring films, but also the impact of Clive Barker's original short story "The Forbidden," which inspired the first 1992 movie from Bernard Rose. You can check out the trailer for The Complete History of Candyman before its release later this year and see DaCosta's Candyman in theaters on August 27th.

The film is described, "The Complete History of Candyman delves into the original trilogy that ran from 1992 to 1999, based on the short story 'The Forbidden' by Clive Barker, that by turns utilized the embodiment of fearmongering seen in Do the Right Thing, but by turning it into a literal bogeyman in the deprived Cabrini-Green area of Chicago. It uses elements of social criticism and the great rot of social housing, while posing the question 'Does God exist?', all through the eyes of the film’s protagonist, which allows the viewers a bizarre tour de force of the harsh reality that results when stereotypes applied to black people are believed en masse.

“The Complete History of Candyman presents an in-depth investigation into the series, the author, and the up-and-coming Jordan Peele reboot from brand-new and archival interviews from scholars and creators, from the voices who survived the genre’s past trends to those shaping its future.”

“We have brought together extremely strong-minded talent to discuss the groundbreaking Bernard Rose classic and its sequels. For me the original is nothing less than a celluloid art piece, a canvas painted in an elaborate moody, red, black and brown colour palette not to dissimilar to a scheme typical of European films, of a campfire with enduring articulation of style – a gift that keeps on giving with every re-watch,” writer/director Bryn Curt James Hammond shared with Blazing Minds. “Candyman’s underlining current of fear readily allows its viewer to confront social issues, from both an urbanized village of enclosed repression to the supernatural encounters. The series also has a running theme Farewell to the Flesh and in-part Day of the Dead; all possess the same strange, dream logic, history wrenching itself into the present, and an insistence on asking difficult questions about American racism, the latter predominantly challenging family lore, the traumas of national history, ancestral relationships to Candyman, a plantation slave, which all point to the racism at America’s foundation. I leave no stone unturned, and that includes the author’s own legal woes that derailed his winning streak in Hollywood, which is so often overlooked.”

Stay tuned for details on The Complete History of Candyman.

Are you looking forward to this documentary? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!