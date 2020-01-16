Original Candyman Character Set to Appear in Upcoming Reboot

While fans knew that the titular character was set to return in the upcoming Candyman reboot, Bloody Disgusting has confirmed that Helen Lyle, played by Virginia Madsen in the 1992 original film, would also be making an appearance. It’s unclear how large of a role the character will have in the new film, which has been deemed a “spiritual sequel” to the original series, though the outlet claims that Cassie Kramer will take over the role. Tony Todd, who played Candyman in the original trilogy, is confirmed to appear in the upcoming film, though it’s unknown if Madsen will make any sort of appearance.

The original 1992 film was adapted from a story by Clive Barker. When grad student Helen Lyle (Madsen) begins working on a thesis looking at urban legends, she encounters the tale of the Candyman — the vengeful spirit of a hook-handed slave, who, it is said, can be summoned by saying his name five times in the mirror. As her research leads her into the bowels of Chicago’s deprived housing projects and deeper into the Candyman‘s world, Helen learns that some legends are best left alone.

The new film will be directed by Nia DaCosta from a script by Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld.

“The original was a landmark film for black representation in the horror genre. Alongside Night of the Living Dead, Candyman was a major inspiration for me as a filmmaker — and to have a bold new talent like Nia at the helm of this project is truly exciting,” Peele shared in a statement when the project was announced. “We are honored to bring the next chapter in the Candyman canon to life and eager to provide new audiences with an entry point to Clive Barker’s legend.”

Aquaman‘s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and If Beale Street Could Talk’s Teyonah Parris star in the new film. Initial speculation about Abdul-Mateen’s role was that he could take on the Candyman role, though it was later clarified he would play an artist investigating the legend of Candyman.

Horror icon Todd was initially absent from the production, though he later clarified that he was ultimately tapped to appear.

The new Candyman hits theaters on June 12th.

