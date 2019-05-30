Tony Todd Confirms He Will Appear in New Candyman

Tony Todd fans have gone on quite the journey over recent months following the announcement that a new Candyman was on the way, co-written and produced by Jordan Peele and directed by Nia DaCosta. With the iconic actor still starring in films and serving as the only performer to have brought the horror character to life, many had assumed it would be a given that Todd would appear in the new film in some capacity. The more months that went by, the more Todd himself expressed his disappointment at seemingly not being contacted by the production, though his most recent update confirms that he’ll make some sort of appearance in the new film.

“Out of the blue I got a phone call from Jordan Peele,” Todd shared with the audience during a panel at Nickel City Con [H/T CinemaBlend]. “We’re still waiting for the contract, but the way he explained it to me was that it’s gonna be applause-worthy moments. That’s his words. No matter what happens with that, it’s gonna just put renewed attention on the original.”

Todd’s description of the role earning applause seemingly teases that, rather than having a substantial role, the actor will appear in an unexpected capacity that devout fans of the franchise will cheer for.

The original Candyman franchise consists of three films, all of which starred Todd as the titular character. As compared to other horror franchises, which saw similar formulas regurgitated year after year, the Candyman franchise has fewer entries but kept their quality more consistent, making it seem far more likely that this upcoming installment would feature Todd.

The actor’s initial comments were of excitement, only for the following weeks to see messages expressing his frustrations. Earlier this year, Todd seemingly made peace with potentially not being involved, though promised that fans of the franchise would be happy.

“In [Candyman reboot producer] Jordan Peele’s case I really like what I’ve seen of his work so far,” Todd shared with Forbes. “I have full confidence in that remake being in competent hands and he and I have talked. I can’t say anything further than that, but I think the fans are going to be happy.”

Fans will find out what the new Candyman has in store for us when it hits theaters on June 12, 2020.

