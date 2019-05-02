Tony Todd Teases Candyman Reboot’s Future, Claims Fans Are “Going to Be Happy”

Actor Tony Todd brought Candyman to life in the original film back in 1992, reprising the role in the series’ two sequels. Todd has remained a staple of the horror genre in the decades since the pivotal film, regularly appearing in a number of horror roles. Following the announcement that a new Candyman was on the way, fans immediately began to speculate about whether or not Todd would return. In the months since that reveal, Todd has implied he could be involved, only to clarify that he wasn’t approached, and, most recently, teasing that he could have some involvement in the production after all.

“In [Candyman reboot producer] Jordan Peele’s case I really like what I’ve seen of his work so far,” Todd shared with Forbes. “I have full confidence in that remake being in competent hands and he and I have talked. I can’t say anything further than that, but I think the fans are going to be happy.”

Back in March, Todd revealed his disappointment in not having been contacted by the production, but gave the film his blessing regardless.

Over on Twitter, the actor expressed, “ok for the record was I hurt by not receiving a **** phonecall? absolutely. am I sincere about giving new #candyman my blessing. truth. the character is immortal. btw just received an offer to voice a worldwide documentary. so sometimes the spirits align.”

Previously reported actors involved in the project are Aquaman‘s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and If Beale Street Could Talk’s Teyonah Parris. Initial speculation about Abdul-Mateen’s role was that he could take on the Candyman role, though it was later clarified he would play an artist investigating the legend of Candyman.

“Well, it’s been slightly misreported,” director Nia DaCosta previously confirmed with Collider. “I can’t say what’s happening in the film because we want it to be a surprise, but he’s not replacing Tony Todd. That’s been reported, and I was just like, ‘I don’t know what to say about this. This is not right.’”

Whatever the outcome is, it sounds as though Todd has either come to terms with not being involved or he doesn’t want to reveal anything else on the matter, as he could ultimately appear in some capacity.

The new Candyman is slated to hit theaters on June 12, 2020.

