‘Captive State’ Debuts Creepy First Trailer

Get ready for your first look at a new world order, as the first trailer for Captive State has arrived.

The upcoming horror/sci-fi film will introduce fans to an alternate reality version of Chicago, which has been occupied by aliens for over a decade. While it’s unclear exactly how these aliens initially arrived, they’ve clearly made a major impact on society, eradicating poverty and crime while having a pretty strong hold on the remaining humans.

Thankfully, the film’s Cloverfield-esque viral website gives a bit more context about these aliens, which are ominously dubbed “The Legislature”.

“Desecrated by war, famine, crime, disease and disasters – humanity teetered on the brink of extinction.” The website reads in part. “Thankfully, a higher power stepped in and a new hope came to the planet in the form of a savior to herald the dawn of a new era. The Legislature’s arrival signaled a new hope for Earth. Their establishment of leadership swiftly brought peace, prosperity and unity to its people.

The Legislature established control to save and preserve the planet and its inhabitants. Advanced technologies were introduced to ensure crime was eradicated. The population was swift to embrace The Legislature’s establishment of law and order. In return, The Legislature was magnanimous and appointed select humans for higher ranking positions in government and law enforcement to assist with monitoring the new and much-improved status quo.

In the nine years since The Legislature stepped in to save humanity from itself, Earth’s inhabitants have once again begun to flourish. The human population is now relishing in the new affluence and hope that has been given to them by The Legislature. Unemployment no longer exists, thanks to The Legislature’s governing and job-creation policies. Crime is at an all-time low, as income inequalities no longer trigger this kind of fruitless human behavior. Those who challenge the status quo are swiftly relocated to ensure peace is maintained across the land.”

Captive State is directed by Rupert Wyatt, whose filmography includes Rise of the Planet of the Apes and the upcoming Halo television series. The film’s cast will include John Goodman (10 Cloverfield Lane, The Conners), Vera Farmiga (Godzilla: King of the Monsters), Machine Gun Kelly (Nerve, Bright), Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale), and Ashton Sanders (Moonlight).

Captive State will be released in March of 2019.