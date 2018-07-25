Review: ‘Castle Rock’ Will Intrigue and Frustrate Stephen King Fans

Stephen King has arguably never been as popular as he currently is, thanks to multiple different movies and TV series being developed that were adapted from his works. Each adaptation takes their liberties with the specific details of King stories, though ultimately they all take the core components of each story and bring them to life. Hulu’s Castle Rock might be the most ambitious King-related story to date, as it focuses on a town that connects many of the author’s stories without adapting one specific narrative. The core concept is sure to draw in devout King fans, yet the actual execution of this world might frustrate viewers hoping that the series will establish itself as a seminal piece of King fiction.

When a new warden comes in to the Shawshank Correctional Facility, the change in leadership results in the discovery of a mysterious man (Bill Skarsgard) in a closed-off corner of the prison. The only thing he says is, “Henry Deaver,” the name of a defense attorney who has left Castle Rock, Maine behind. The mysterious prisoner’s words inspire Deaver (Andre Holland) to return to his hometown, which only complicates matters, as the attorney is reminded of the many bizarre events in the town’s history that made him want to escape.

On a conceptual level, the premise of the show is fascinating and is sure to appeal to King fans. Throughout the author’s more than 40-year career, he has established a variety of connections to a number of characters, events, and locations, allowing readers to immerse themselves in these mysterious towns in Maine that are subjected to otherworldly horrors. The excitement of hearing the words “Shawshank” within the context of the series or references to Cujo matches the moments where we see Spider-Man meet Doctor Strange in Avengers: Infinity War. These characters, who we know exist in the same reality, have finally collided and satiated our desires.

Unfortunately, audiences hoping to see the car from Christine mowing down Pennywise the Dancing Clown from IT don’t get those fist-pumping moments, as the series focuses instead on new characters and their connection to the town. Much like viewers of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD who hoped to get appearances by Avengers every few weeks, Castle Rock viewers have to alter their expectations thanks to the show’s creation of all-new characters with their own agencies.

Once we can manage to temper our expectations, the first three episodes are satisfying for fans of quirky yet thrilling mysteries that unravel in sleepy towns a la Twin Peaks. Holland’s Deaver is the audience’s surrogate, a man clearly in over his head who unravels the town’s enigmatic tapestry one thread at a time. Skarsgard is sufficiently creepy and vulnerable, making viewers want to spend as much time with him as we can to learn more of his backstory.

Melanie Lynskey and Sissy Spacek play new characters as well, each adding their own charm to the supporting cast. Lynskey’s character of Deaver’s former neighbor teases a fatal connection to the attorney, while Spacey plays Deaver’s adoptive mother suffering with dementia. Scott Glenn gives yet another compelling performance as Alan Panghorn, a sheriff who has appeared in King stories like Needful Things and The Dark Half. His mere presence hints at the mysteries that may be contained in the show’s future, yet we’ve only been given mere teases thus far.

Jane Levy’s character might be the best representation of how the show struggles and where it might lose King fanatics. Levy plays Jackie Torrance, which viewers will immediately recognize as a gender-bending of The Shining‘s Jack Torrance. In the first three episodes of the series, it’s unclear if there’s any significance to how this name fits into the overall narrative. A majority of the references to King stories in Castle Rock adhere to the author’s unified canon, of which Jack Torrance belongs. The reveal of this character names begs the question of whether she is intended to be an alternate version of the character who will take on some of her namesake’s traits, or if we’ll learn further down the road that she is, in fact, related to the caretaker of the Overlook Hotel who has goes mad.

Hulu made the right decision to debut the first three episodes of the series all at once, as the nearly three hours helps audiences acclimate themselves for the unique experience. You’ll be hard-pressed to limit your viewings to just one episode, as the bizarre, unsettling, and perplexing spirit of the show begs you keep going. Fans of the eerie things that lay dormant in small towns will appreciate the performances and the puzzle box nature of typical J.J. Abrams-produced series, though fans who were hoping for Stephen King: The TV Series might be left underwhelmed, at least until more episodes enlighten viewers to the overall mythology of the seminal author.

Rating: 3 out of 5