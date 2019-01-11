‘Castle Rock’ Season 2 Heading Into Production in March

One of the more ambitious Stephen King projects to debut last year was Castle Rock, which took place in the fictional Maine town created by the author. The success of the series resulted in the confirmation of Season Two, which will reportedly head into production in March.

Production Weekly reports on the series’ production, which will return to Central Massachusetts to film the new episodes for Hulu.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A psychological-horror series set in the Stephen King multiverse, Castle Rock combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King’s best-loved works, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland. The fictional Maine town of Castle Rockhas figured prominently in King’s literary career: Cujo, The Dark Half, IT, and Needful Things, as well as novella “The Body” and numerous short stories such as “Rita Hayworth and the Shawshank Redemption” are either set there or contain references to Castle Rock. Castle Rock is an original suspense/thriller — a first-of-its-kind reimagining that explores the themes and worlds uniting the entire King canon,while brushing up against some of his most iconic and beloved stories.

The freedom of setting the series in the King locale without actually adapting one storyline means each season can be its own self-contained mystery, as co-creator Dustin Thomason previously detailed.

“Each season is going to be its own self-contained story: beginning, middle, and end,” Thomason previously shared with The Hollywood Reporter. “But I think that just as the books do, we want to surprise viewers with the ways in which the stories intersect. Just as the places the characters pop up in very unexpected ways throughout the books, that’s the kind of anthology that we would like to tell.”

He continued, “One of the things about the King universe or multiverse is that some very strange things can happen when it comes to the ways that the stories unfold, and hopefully there’ll be surprises along the way in terms of how the anthology works in that way. It’s pretty delicious that Kathy Bates played both Dolores Claiborne and Annie Wilkes when you really think about that question in the movie adaptations. But I think that there’s something for us about being faithful to the way that Steve does it in the books, that almost feels like the anthology format has already been laid out for us.”

The credits of Season One’s finale included a tease about The Shining, one of King’s most iconic works, though it’s unclear if this new season will have any connection to that story.

Stay tuned for details on Season Two of Castle Rock.

What are you hoping to see in the second season of the series?Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!