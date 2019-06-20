Chucky Cosplayers Swarm a Screening of the New Child’s Play

Thanks to franchises like Halloween, Friday the 13th, and A Nightmare on Elm Street, the ’80s were full of a number of intimidating slasher villains. In 1988, Child’s Play landed in theaters and delivered audiences an all-new kind of villain with Chucky, a pint-sized doll who was imbued with the spirit of a murderer, thanks to a voodoo ritual. Whether it be for Halloween or for conventions, fans have regularly embraced their favorite villains by dressing up as them, though the short stature of Chucky made him a harder character to replicate for adults. That didn’t stop a group of cosplayers who all attended a screening of the new Child’s Play reboot, who attended in their best Chucky outfits.

The screening took place at the Alamo Drafthouse in Austin, Texas, a theater known for doing all-clown screenings of IT and screenings of The Prodigy, about a little boy who seems to be evil, for expecting mothers.

Child’s Play follows a mother (Aubrey Plaza) who gives her son (Mike and Gabriel Bateman) a toy doll for his birthday, unaware of its more sinister nature. The film was directed by Lars Klevberg.

The original film depicted the murderous Charles Lee Ray using a voodoo ritual to inject his spirit into a Good Guy doll, though this new film introduces us to the “Buddi” brand, which is adorned on his overalls. Instead of supernatural motivations, the upcoming reboot shifts the focus to be the doll’s malfunctioning artificial intelligence.

Producer Seth Grahame-Smith previously detailed what will make this new reboot so different from the original franchise.

“We sort of lean into more of the AI/Kaslan story and hint at a Chucky that is driven by something different than he is in the original series, when he’s Charles Lee Ray and he’s just a truly psychopathic killer in the body of a doll,” Grahame-Smith shared with CinemaBlend. “[Also, there is] the mother/son story, the emotional component of the movie, which I feel like the movie really delivers. And then above all that, just the intensity, the gore, the fact that the movie is rated R, that it really does go there when it goes there. I think the movie looks big, is much bigger than a lot of movies that are our size – very affordable movie, we are. But we had big ambitions. Those are, I’d say, the primary things we’re going for.”

Child’s Play lands in theaters this weekend.

