‘Child’s Play’ Full Trailer Released

Ladies and gentlemen, Chucky is back and more terrifiying than ever in a brand new trailer for the Child’s Play reboot. MGM and Orion Pictures has released the first full trailer for the upcoming horror film, giving fans their best look yet at the demonic doll come to life with sinister intentions.

In the new trailer, which you can check out above, a young boy and his mother’s world is turned upside down when the child’s new doll suddenly takes a dark turn from harmless plaything to sadistic killer complete with violent tendencies.

Starring Aubrey Plaza as mom Karen and Gabriel Bateman as son Andy Barclay, The Child’s Play reboot will reportedly make some changes to the original franchise’s formula. Rather than leaning into a possession angle to explain Chucky’s murderous intent, the new reboot is rumored to rely more on technological explanations. The lethal doll is supposedly created after a Chinese factory worker removes its pre-programmed limitations on violence form a Buddy doll and then commits suicide. Making things even creepier? That doll is voiced by none other than Star Wars alum and voice acting maestro Mark Hamill.

Despite the slight change to original story, Plaza hs previously explained that the film will still have some of the same slasher elements that the original did, but will also lean into the psychological terror experienced by her character.

“I play Karen, the mother, and I have less interaction with Chucky than the actor who plays my son does. I can’t reveal too much,” Plaza admitted. “We’re not supposed to talk about Chucky. It builds for Karen in a way that I’m interacting with Chucky by the end, but I’m mostly dealing with my son — who I almost believe is behind the mayhem. The horror of it all will be for the audience. For me, it’s more of a psychological thriller.”

The film’s main character, Andy, is described as “clever and quirky. Socially awkward but in an endearing way. He also has a clunky old hearing aid in his ear.” His mother, Karen, is said to be “a bit of a mess but loves her son very much. She lives in a small apartment and has a job at a superstore that sells Buddy dolls. By chance, she takes home the dysfunctional Buddy doll before it is returned to the factory, as she can’t afford a birthday gift for her son.”

Here’s the synopsis for the film: “Child’s Play follows a mother named Karen who gives her son Andy a toy doll, Chucky, though both aren’t aware of its evil nature.” The reboot stars Aubrey Plaza, Gabriel Bateman, Brian Tyree Henry, Tim Matheson.

Child’s Play hits theaters June 21st

