‘Child’s Play’ Reboot Reveals April Fool’s Day Artwork

The killer Chucky has tormented his victims in a number of violent ways, despite the characters in the Child’s Play films regularly dismissing his deadliness due to his stature. The films in the series don’t often feature the killer playing tricks on his victims, with Chucky regularly resorting to surprising those who let their guard down around him with violent outbursts. Despite being a straightforward murderer, the fact that he’s a toy conjures up the persona of Chucky being a trickster, only for new artwork promoting the new reboot warning audiences not to get fooled by the pint-sized terror on April Fool’s Day.

Child’s Play follows a mother (Aubrey Plaza) who gives her son (Mike and Gabriel Bateman) a toy doll for his birthday, unaware of its more sinister nature. The film was directed by Lars Klevberg.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the original film, Charles Lee Ray (Brad Dourif) is critically injured and, before dying, projects his spirit into the body of a Good Guy doll, allowing the pint-sized terror to come to life to fulfill Chucky’s murderous proclivities. Reports about the new film claim that, rather than using the voodoo ritual as the motivating force behind Chucky’s mayhem, it will be a malfunctioning A.I. system that drives him to kill. Despite these differences, star Plaza promised the new film honor’s the early days of the franchise.

“Buckle up. I love it so much. To me, the original is an iconic movie. I haven’t seen our film, just the trailer, but it’s a real throwback horror movie,” Plaza shared with The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s almost got a Spielbergian vibe to it. The reason I did it was for how beautiful the script was. It doesn’t feel like a hokey, shticky, campy movie. If you remember the original Child’s Play, it was a drama! It wasn’t that funny. As the franchise went on, it became something else. The remake really captures the original.”

While some fans of the franchise have been turned off by this change to the narrative and the lack of involvement from the original filmmakers, Plaza claimed the new film was far from a cash-in on a familiar title.

“I would only do certain remakes. This is smart. The messaging behind the film is different. Technology becomes the villain,” the actress noted.

The new Child’s Play lands in theaters on June 21st.

Are you looking forward to the new film? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX, Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!