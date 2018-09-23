‘Child’s Play’ Reboot Debuts First Look at New Chucky

Thanks to Orion Pictures, fans have gotten their first look at the killer doll Chucky from the upcoming reboot of Child’s Play, which began production earlier this week.

Check out the new iteration of the creepy character in the tweet below:

Wanna play? Your best friend is getting an update. #ChildsPlayMovie 🔪 pic.twitter.com/n435K8PiUR — Orion Pictures (@OrionPictures) September 21, 2018

The film’s official synopsis reads, “Child’s Play follows a mother (Aubrey Plaza) who gives her son (Mike and Gabriel Bateman) a toy doll for his birthday, unaware of its more sinister nature.” The film will be directed by Lars Klevberg.

In the original 1988 film, Charles Lee Ray (Brad Dourif) is critically injured and, before dying, projects his spirit into the body of a Good Guy doll, allowing the pint-sized terror to come to life to fulfill Chucky’s murderous proclivities. Early reports about the film tease that this reboot will serve more like a reimagining of the source material than as a direct remake.

Sources shared with ComicBook.com earlier this year that one character, named “Chen,” is a “Chinese factory worker who commits suicide shortly after re-programming a Buddy doll to have no limitations.” As far as the iconic killer doll is concerned, Chucky is described as “a defective ‘Buddy doll’ whose programming code was hacked so that he has no limitations to learning and also violence.”

These details confirm that two of the biggest elements of the franchise, which has seen seven installments debut, will be absent from the film. The overall supernatural concept will be abandoned, which was what allowed the spirit of the killer to return in multiple films. Additionally, it seems as though the entire identity of the doll will be devoid of personality, with Chucky’s crass humor being another major selling point of the series.

Don Mancini has written all seven films in the series, while David Kirschner has served as a producer on them all, including last year’s Cult of Chucky. Dourif has also lent his vocal talents to each iteration of the killer doll.

What makes fans apprehensive about this reboot is that Mancini, Kirschner, and Dourif are all still continuing to develop additional films, as well as a possible TV series. The trio won’t be involved with the reboot, which could explain why the film is deviating from the source material.

