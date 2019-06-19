Andy Knows “Chucky Did It” in New Child’s Play Clip

If you claimed to own a toy doll that can come to life to murder people, you’d have a difficult time convincing someone you weren’t crazy. If you were a kid trying to make that argument, you’d face even more pushback from your parent, as the absurd notion would likely be nothing more than an overactive imagination. In the case of the upcoming Child’s Play, this is exactly what young Andy experiences and must attempt to convince his mom what has happened in hopes of stopping more killings. Check out a new clip from the upcoming film above before it lands in theaters this Friday.

Child’s Play follows a mother (Aubrey Plaza) who gives her son (Mike and Gabriel Bateman) a toy doll for his birthday, unaware of its more sinister nature. The film was directed by Lars Klevberg.

The original narrative depicted the murderer Charles Lee Ray suffering fatal injuries from police, who then used a voodoo ritual to insert his soul into that of a Good Guy doll, allowing him to continue causing chaos. The new film will tap into our society’s current reliance on technology in our daily lives.

Producer Seth Grahame-Smith previously detailed what will make this new reboot so different from the original franchise.

“We sort of lean into more of the AI/Kaslan story and hint at a Chucky that is driven by something different than he is in the original series, when he’s Charles Lee Ray and he’s just a truly psychopathic killer in the body of a doll,” Grahame-Smith shared with CinemaBlend. “[Also, there is] the mother/son story, the emotional component of the movie, which I feel like the movie really delivers. And then above all that, just the intensity, the gore, the fact that the movie is rated R, that it really does go there when it goes there. I think the movie looks big, is much bigger than a lot of movies that are our size – very affordable movie, we are. But we had big ambitions. Those are, I’d say, the primary things we’re going for.”

Funnily enough, the new film will land in theaters the same day as Toy Story 4, which also explores a world in which toys can come to life when owners aren’t around, with the Pixar film delivering a much more family-friendly experience.

Child’s Play hits theaters this Friday.

