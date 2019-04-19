‘Child’s Play’ Reboot Director Promises a Majority of Chucky’s Scenes Were Shot Practically

Advances in technology make it easier than ever for films to pull off extraordinary effects, even allowing films with miniscule budgets to appear larger than life. Despite these advancements, some audiences feel as though CGI effects don’t create the same level of authenticity as practical effects, especially in the horror genre. The Child’s Play series has regularly had to go to great lengths to use practical effects to deliver a convincingly terrifying killer doll, with technological advances making this slightly easier over the years. Director of the upcoming Child’s Play reboot, Lars Klevberg, promised that his film honors the spirit of the series and a majority of the sequences were shot practically.

The information was revealed in the above promotional video for the film, with Klevberg noting, “I will say almost 80% of Chucky in this movie is done with animatronics.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

These comments echo remarks made by the special effects team responsible for bringing the doll to life.

A press release for the film reads, “MastersFX has brought the new Chucky doll to life on screen like never before in a mixture of practical on-set puppet work and digital FX enhancements. Todd Masters, founder of MastersFX, and his team took six weeks to prepare and assemble seven practical animatronic puppets, each with interchangeable arms and heads that perform a variety of required actions on set. The FX team, led by ace puppeteer Keith Arbuthnot, along with Mike Fields, Jason Ward and Josh Raymond each controlled a different part of the doll.”

The original film relied almost entirely on practical effects, as visual enhancements weren’t as advanced in the late ’80s as they’ve become. This new approach will seemingly stick to those real-life filmmaking methods.

“It was important to Lars that we use animatronics as much as possible,” producer David Katzenberg shared. “As fans of Todd’s work, we were thrilled when he and his team of exceptional artists and puppeteers agreed to take on the challenge of creating our take on a classic character.”

The new Child’s Play lands in theaters on June 21st.

Does this detail have you more excited about the new film? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break down the trailers for Dark Phoenix and Child’s Play, talk Halo casting, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!