‘Child’s Play’ Remake Set to Open Against ‘Toy Story 4’

When Orion and MGM’s Child’s Play remake comes to cinemas next summer, it’ll compete with Pixar’s Toy Story 4 for a spot at the top of the box office. Bloody Disgusting is reporting Child’s Play will arrive June 21, 2019.

Along with the release date, Orion also released the first poster for the movie, giving us a small look at the movie’s new Buddi doll.

A remake of the original Child’s Play franchise from director David Kirschner and Don Mancini, Child’s Play (2019) is set to follow a mother (Parks and Rec alum Aubrey Plaza) as she gifts her son (Gabriel Bateman) a toy doll, unaware of its true nature.

While the Chucky doll was possessed after a voodoo ritual, sources have told ComicBook.com that the dolls origin will be different this time around. According to our source, a “Chinese factory worker who commits suicide shortly after re-programming a Buddy doll to have no limitations.”

The remake of Child’s Play comes at an interesting time as last year’s Cult of Chucky — the seventh film in the Child’s Play franchise — teased more features on the way. Although receiving negligible earnings at the box office, Cult of Chucky earned critical acclaim, notching an 83% rating on the review-aggregating site Rotten Tomatoes.

Speaking with ComicBook.com, Mancini shared his ideas on how he’d expand the franchise in a post-Cult of Chucky world.

“It points in a specific direction for some of these characters, and where they end up,” Mancini told ComicBook.com about how Cult of Chucky changed the franchise. “That is not something I would flee from. I do have ideas of where the next step for these characters will go. I have all kinds of different ideas. This is an ongoing franchise that we want to oversee as we go into the future.”

He added, “There are all kinds of possibilities, and that’s one of the things I want to do at the end of this movie, was in a completely, new, surprising way, so that the viewer could say ‘Wow, where is this going to go now? I didn’t see it going in this direction.’”

Along with Plaza and Bateman, Child’s Play is also set to star Beatrice Kitsos (The Exorcist), Ty Consiglio (Wonder), and Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta). Lars Klevberg (Polaroid) is set to direct the remake featuring a script by Kung Fury‘s Tyler Burton Smith. It producers David Katzenberg and Seth Grahame-Smith are credited as producers while Aaron Schmidt and Chris Ferguson are listed as executive producers.

Are you looking at seeing the Child’s Play franchise remade or would you rather continue on with the original story? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!