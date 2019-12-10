Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 Gets New Synopsis

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina fans learned the exciting news earlier this month that Part Three of the series was returning next month, with a new synopsis for the upcoming string of episodes shedding more insight into what our favorite witch will get up to in the coming adventures. One of the biggest themes that the previous episodes explored was Sabrina’s internal conflicts between living a mortal life or embracing the Dark Arts, which included her conflicting emotions for love interests Harvey and Nick. With Nick having gone to Hell, Sabrina sets her sights on freeing him at all costs.

Per Deadline, “Part Three finds Sabrina reeling from the harrowing events of Part Two. Though she defeated her father Lucifer, the Dark Lord remains trapped within the human prison of her beloved boyfriend, Nicholas Scratch. Sabrina can’t live with herself, knowing that Nick made the ultimate sacrifice and is suffering, burning in Hell under Madam Satan’s watchful eye. So with an assist from her mortal friends, ‘The Fright Club’ (consisting of Harvey, Rosalind, and Theo), Sabrina makes it her mission to free him from eternal damnation and bring him back into her arms. However, the Dark Lord’s unseating has sent shockwaves through the realms—and, with no one on the throne, Sabrina must assume the title of ‘Queen’ to defend it against a challenger, the handsome Prince of Hell Caliban. Meanwhile, in Greendale, a mysterious carnival rolls into town, bringing with it a threat to the Spellmans and the coven: A tribe of pagans looking to resurrect an ancient evil…”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The series stars Kiernan Shipka, Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, Ross Lynch, Gavin Leatherwood, Chance Perdomo, Jaz Sinclair, Lachlan Watson, Michelle Gomez, Richard Coyle, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Abigail Cowen, and Lachlan Watson.

Creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa previously teased that, while she clearly has devotion towards Nick, the upcoming episodes will make it difficult for her to leave Harvey behind for good.

“It’s funny, I love both those guys,” Aguirre-Sacasa noted of the actors to TheWrap. “I love Gavin [Leatherwood] and I love Ross [Lynch]. I think probably, I ship both couples. I have a soft spot for Harvey because he’s Sabrina’s longtime boyfriend in the comic books, but I cannot deny that Sabrina and Nick are a great, potent match. So yes, there is reason to hope for Harvey and Sabrina shippers. But Sabrina and Nick are pretty undeniable.”

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part Three premieres on Netflix on January 24, 2020.

Are you looking forward to the new episodes? Let us know in the comments below!