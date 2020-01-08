Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 Poster Teases a Cheerleader From Hell

The first two parts of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina fully embraced its dark subject matter, though Part Three is set to take things to an entirely new level, with the official poster for the upcoming episodes teasing the titular witch heading down into Hell. Given that Part Two concluded with Sabrina’s love interest heading down into Hell, it’s clear that our hero isn’t keen to stand by and let Nicholas Scratch be the victim of otherworldly horrors. Check out the new poster for Part Three below and tune in to the new episodes when they debut on Netflix on January 24th.

Part Three finds Sabrina reeling from the harrowing events of Part Two. Though she defeated her father Lucifer, the Dark Lord remains trapped within the human prison of her beloved boyfriend, Nicholas Scratch. Sabrina can’t live with herself, knowing that Nick made the ultimate sacrifice and is suffering, burning in Hell under Madam Satan’s watchful eye. So with an assist from her mortal friends, “The Fright Club” (consisting of Harvey, Rosalind, and Theo), Sabrina makes it her mission to free him from eternal damnation and bring him back into her arms. However, the Dark Lord’s unseating has sent shockwaves through the realms—and, with no one on the throne, Sabrina must assume the title of “Queen” to defend it against a challenger, the handsome Prince of Hell Caliban. Meanwhile, in Greendale, a mysterious carnival rolls into town, bringing with it a threat to the Spellmans and the coven: A tribe of pagans looking to resurrect an ancient evil…

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the series will clearly be heading into more terrifying territory, it isn’t going to sacrifice the charm of the teenage drama it blends with its more horrifying subject matter, with the new episodes seeing the debut of The Fright Club. Seeing the series embrace the musical elements of Archie Comics leaves fans wondering if this could ultimately result in a crossover with Riverdale, which has already seen its fair share of comic book musical groups coming to life.

“I really want that to happen.” Riverdale star KJ Apa previously shared while appearing on a panel in regards to a potential crossover. “I mean, as far as I know now, I don’t think it is going to happen. But, just because they’ve got the supernatural aspect to it and we don’t really have that. But it would be sick.”

Check out Part 3 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina when it lands on Netflix on January 24th.

Are you looking forward to the new episodes? Let us know in the comments below!