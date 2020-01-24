Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Star Reveals How They’d Want to Show Up in Riverdale

With both Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina taking place in the same universe and both coming from creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, fans keep hoping to see major characters from each respective series drop by their sister show and, while it hasn’t happened yet, Sabrina star Gavin Leatherwood hopes his Nicholas Scratch could show up in Riverdale to spend time with Jughead Jones. Given that Nicholas has a number of supernatural abilities, any sort of physical confrontation would likely be won by the Sabrina star, but Leatherwood expressed that it would provide him with a number of exciting professional and personal opportunities.

“You know, I’ve always felt that I just want to ride a motorcycle with Jughead mostly because I don’t know how to ride a motorcycle and I would like to learn,” Leatherwood shared with ComicBook.com. “I feel like that would be a good excuse. And also, [Jughead actor] Cole Sprouse is just a really cool human being and to ride a motorcycle with him, in character, would be a friggin’ blast.”

Throughout Riverdale, Jughead has faced a number of threats that he had to compete against, while Nicholas has faced various otherworldly entities. Similarly, Leatherwood feels the name of his character’s motorcycle gang would be much more intimidating than Jughead’s “Southside Serpents.”

“It would probably be something with the word ‘Warlock’ in it,” the actor joked about his motorcycle gang name. “The Serpents and the Warlocks. It’s a little lazy, but that’s the first thing that came to mind.”

Much like a Warlock could easily overpower a snake, Leatherwood knows how his character could overpower Jughead, noting, “Just kind of grab him right behind the head and then that’s it.”

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina debuted on Netflix after Riverdale already had a following, causing some fans to assume familiar characters would appear on the Netflix series. Aguirre-Sacasa previously teased that, with Riverdale seasons consisting of more than 20 episodes as opposed to Sabrina‘s being half that length, a Sabrina character dropping by The CW series is more likely, but only if the story called for it.

“Well honestly, it’s funny, I’m a fan of all of this and I love crossover episodes, but I think you hit the nail on the head,” Aguirre-Sacasa shared with ComicBook.com when discussing the limited episode orders of Sabrina possibly preventing a crossover. “If we were to ever do it, it would have to be more meaningful than a gimmick and really reveal character and really push the story forward. I absolutely think there is a universe where that happens, but you would want it to really resonate with that and really make it thoughtful and make it deep and special. There’s tons of Easter eggs, allusions to other Archie characters in Sabrina and I think that’s a really fun element of it. But no, you’re right, it would have to be more than just a gimmick.”

Part Three of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is now streaming on Netflix.

