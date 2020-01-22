Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Creator Weighs in on More Archie Horror Comics Coming to Life

Thanks to both Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has proven how effective a series can be when delivering a macabre adaptation of the world of Archie Comics, with Aguirre-Sacasa teasing that there are opportunities to bring other sinister series to life at some point in the future. Since her creation, Sabrina has been intrinsically linked to the world of witchcraft, while more recent series like Afterlife with Archie, Vampironica, and Blossoms 666 offer a much more horrifying interpretation of the relatively mundane adventures of other residents of Riverdale. While these various titles might not get their own spinoff series, it’s possible existing shows could borrow elements from those books.

“Oh yeah, definitely. I think there’s something so natural about teenagers and horror,” Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed with ComicBook.com about adapting those horror titles. “It’s such a no-brainer, of course; teenagers love horror movies and teenagers populate horror movies. They go together so well. And, again, I think that things like Afterlife with Archie or Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, putting these characters in life and death situations or horror situations really energizes them and makes them pop in a way that’s different. So yeah, I definitely think there’s room for more horror in these universes.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Both Riverdale and Sabrina take place in the same universe and have even mentioned the characters and settings from one another’s narratives, yet there hasn’t been an official crossover with character appearances. The creator teased that, while such a crossover isn’t out of the question, it would only exist if it was in service of the series’ respective narratives as opposed to merely being a gimmick.

“Well honestly, it’s funny, I’m a fan of all of this and I love crossover episodes, but I think you hit the nail on the head,” the creator admitted when discussing the limited episode orders of Sabrina possibly preventing a crossover. “If we were to ever do it, it would have to be more meaningful than a gimmick and really reveal character and really push the story forward. I absolutely think there is a universe where that happens, but you would want it to really resonate with that and really make it thoughtful and make it deep and special. There’s tons of Easter eggs, allusions to other Archie characters in Sabrina and I think that’s a really fun element of it. But no, you’re right, it would have to be more than just a gimmick.”

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part Three debuts on Netflix on January 24th.

Would you like to see other Archie Horror comics come to life? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!