Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Creator Teases Part 4 Borrows From The Crown and H.P. Lovecraft

The release of Part Three of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina brought with it a number of game-changing developments, with series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa teasing that the now-filming Part Four will blend elements of the Netflix series The Crown and the works of horror author H.P. Lovecraft. While Part One of the series saw Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) struggling to find the balance between being a teenager and embracing her supernatural abilities and Part Two saw the impact her choices made on those around her, Part Three put her faith to the test to determine what her heart really wanted, which surprised many audiences.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Part Three of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

The events of the most recent episodes saw Sabrina defeating Caliban in a quest to sit upon the throne as Queen of Hell, a feat she pulled off by creating a duplicate of herself. Aquirre-Sacasa hinted that royal intrigue even shows up in the hierarchy of Hell as characters scheme to obtain power from one another.

“I think one of the things that’s really fun in Part Four is we play a little bit like a demonic version of The Crown, with a lot of palace intrigue and a lot of jockeying for power between Lucifer and Madam Satan/Lilith and Sabrina,” Aguirre-Sacasa shared with TheWrap. “So that’s something we explore. But the power struggle is mainly between Lilith and Lucifer. And that’s kind of their big story even from the beginning of the series, this idea of power between the two of them. And Sabrina is caught in the middle of it, and now Satan’s unborn baby is part of that as well.”

Another key component of Part Three is that it expanded the world of witchcraft, introducing audiences to a number of different beliefs and horrors, including hints of the Old Gods and Eldritch Terrors, which were popular elements of Lovecraft’s works.

“One of my favorite horror writers is H.P. Lovecraft, and there’s a definite H.P. Lovecraft vibe to Part Four,” the writer pointed out. “And we’re taking very, very old primal ideas of horror and fear and unleashing them on Sabrina, on the Spellmans, and on Greendale. And Greendale becomes a battleground for this really epic battle between evil and good and horror and sanity and it’s huge, it’s big.”

From the very first episode of Part Three, the concept of cosmic beings was present, but it wasn’t until the finale that we were given a tease of what those entities could be capable of.

“At the end of the season, Father Blackwood says he’s unleashed the ‘Eldritch Terrors’ and those are kind of our threats in Part Four,” Aguirre-Sacasa detailed. “So each episode has a Big Bad that represents this primal terror, this primal fear. So we see Blackwood ascend a little bit more again to the level he was around Season One as a threat, because of what he’s unleashed.”

All three parts of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina are streaming on Netflix.

