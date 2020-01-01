Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 New Look Reveals “Fright Club” Garage Band

We’re less than a month away from the return of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, a Netflix series that has stolen the hearts of horror and Archie Comics fans alike. While much of the season currently remains a mystery, a new behind-the-scenes photo showcases just how bewitching the new episodes are going to be. On Monday, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa took to Twitter to share a photo of Harvey Kinkle (Ross Lynch), Roz Walker (Jaz Sinclair), and Theo Putnam (Lachlan Watson). In the photo, the trio are preparing to rock on in their garage band, which is appropriately titled “Fright Club”.

So it’s @RossLynch birthday today, and I love this kid so damn much, and Part 3 of #Sabrinanetflix is premiering in less than a month, so here’s a BTS shot of the best garage band since the Archies! Happy b-day, Ross!! 🎂 🎁 🍰🖤☠️🔮 pic.twitter.com/otKQjt9VUz — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) December 30, 2019

There’s no telling exactly how heavily “Fright Club” will factor into the new season, but the idea of the series focusing more on teenage events is certainly interesting. There’s also the comparison between Fright Club and The Archies, the garage band of characters that is set to appear in Season 4 of Riverdale. Could the two series finally cross over in a sort of Battle of the Bands?

“I really want that to happen.” Riverdale star KJ Apa revealed during a panel appearance last year. “I mean, as far as I know now, I don’t think it is going to happen. But, just because they’ve got the supernatural aspect to it and we don’t really have that. But it would be sick.”

You can check out the official synopsis for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 below!

“Part Three finds Sabrina reeling from the harrowing events of Part Two. Though she defeated her father Lucifer, the Dark Lord remains trapped within the human prison of her beloved boyfriend, Nicholas Scratch. Sabrina can’t live with herself, knowing that Nick made the ultimate sacrifice and is suffering, burning in Hell under Madam Satan’s watchful eye. So with an assist from her mortal friends, ‘The Fright Club’ (consisting of Harvey, Rosalind, and Theo), Sabrina makes it her mission to free him from eternal damnation and bring him back into her arms. However, the Dark Lord’s unseating has sent shockwaves through the realms—and, with no one on the throne, Sabrina must assume the title of ‘Queen’ to defend it against a challenger, the handsome Prince of Hell Caliban. Meanwhile, in Greendale, a mysterious carnival rolls into town, bringing with it a threat to the Spellmans and the coven: A tribe of pagans looking to resurrect an ancient evil…”

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is currently available on Netflix. Season 3 is expected to debut on January 24, 2020.