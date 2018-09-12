‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Star Kiernan Shipka is Allergic to Her Cat Co-Stars

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is set to include many familiar elements of the Sabrina the Teenage Witch world, and it sounds like one character created a challenge for the series’ star.

Kiernan Shipka, who stars as the series’ titular witch, recently spoke about the upcoming Netflix series in an interview with Vulture. As it turns out, starring in the series has had one downside, as she is actually allergic to the cats that play her trusty sidekick, Salem.

“The cat is the one cast member I don’t get along with,” Shipka revealed, explaining that she found out after breaking into hives after picking up one of the five cat actors during the first month of filming. “The cats are like [the various actors who played] Bobby Draper [on Mad Men].”

There is a bit of an irony to Shipka’s allergy, especially considering the profound role that Salem plays in Sabrina lore. At the moment, there’s no telling if that will affect how often Salem is seen in Chilling Adventures, but fans will surely be eager to find out.

Chilling Adventures will follow Shipka’s Sabrina as she navigates her life as a young witch. In addition to Shipka, the cast of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina includes Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis, Miranda Otto, Jaz Sinclair, Tati Gabrielle, Chance Perdomo, Michelle Gomez, Ricard Coyle, and Bronson Pinchot.

“After I read the script, I became immediately obsessed with the role, with how Sabrina is portrayed and how badass the whole thing is,” Shipka told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “It’s going to be really dark and really cool, and have this very like macabre take on everything. I’m really pumped to be a witch. Who wouldn’t be?”

“I mean, I love The Crucible, and I love kind of the like dark Rosemary’s Baby vibe of things,” Shipka added. “And this is the direction that it’s going to go, which is really fun.”

The first season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will debut on October 26th on Netflix.