‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Part 2 Trailer Released by Netflix

After a highly-celebrated freshman season last year, along with a delightfully twisted holiday special, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is finally preparing to return to our TV screens in just a matter of weeks. Part 2 of the series is set to launch on Netflix on Friday, April 5, and the streaming giant has just released a brand new trailer to get the hype train rolling once again. Featuring all of the wicked fun of the first installment, the trailer for Chilling Adventures Part 2 will surely get you excited for the show all over again.

You can check out the full trailer for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 2 in the video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

This new installment of Sabrina will focus plenty of time and attention to the budding love triangle, as Sabrina finds herself boyfriend Harvey Kinkle, and Nicholas Scratch.

Fans are loving the series so far, and Netflix has made that fact abundantly clear. After just one set of episodes and a holiday special, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has already been given quite an extended life on the streaming service. After initially being ordered for two seasons, Netflix made the decision to renew Sabrina for seasons three an four back in December, before Part 2 as even close to being released. This bodes well for the series, as its distributor is clearly pleased with the product being delivered.

Perhaps even more excited than Netflix or the fans is creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who has been talking up the second installment for quite some time. Late last year, he spoke with The Wrap and revealed just how ready he was for the world to see what was to come in Part 2.

“I loved the first half of the first season. I think the second half is even more ambitious. It’s a little sexier, it’s a little scarier,” Aguirre-Sacasa shared. “I’m just really excited for people to see it. Lots of romance, lots of horror. It’s really good. I’m really excited about it.”

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 2 will debut on Netflix on April 5th.