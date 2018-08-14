‘IT’ Star Confirms It Was “Very Awesome” Teaming Up With a Transformed Bill Skarsgard on ‘Castle Rock’

One of the strengths of last year’s IT was the chemistry between the young cast members, thanks in large part to how much time the actors reportedly spent together and how Bill Skarsgard, who played the villainous Pennywise, kept clear of the rest of the cast when not filming. One of the young actors, Chosen Jacobs, makes his debut on Castle Rock this week, the Hulu series in which Skarsgard has played a prominent role. Jacobs recently confirmed just how fun it has been working with Skarsgard in this different capacity and the dynamic between the two performers on set.

“I auditioned for Castle Rock, and when I auditioned, I didn’t know it was Castle Rock, because they don’t say the name, but when I found out that I booked it, and then I flew up to Massachusetts, which is where I’m from, and I saw his picture on the wall. I was like, ‘Wait, Bill’s in this?’” Jacobs shared with ComicBook.com. “It was kind of an awesome thing because shooting IT, they kind of kept him away from us in the beginning just so that it would up the ante a little bit, so to actually see him, and to be able to experience back and forth conversation with him just as a human being was very awesome for me, just to see the talent even in that aspect. Because even though he’s playing a character, it’s less of a caricature as Pennywise is. It’s more so, okay, how does Bill act as an actual human being?”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Skarsgard’s performance as Pennywise helped convey the terror of the narrative, making the character one of the most recognizable characters in pop culture last year.

With Castle Rock being set in the fictional town created by Stephen King, many fans have wondered if there’s a connection between his two roles, with Jacobs noting that, while Skarsgard has transformed as an actor, he’s gone a slightly different route with the role in the Hulu series.

“He just transformed, man. He transformed in the role, and it’s just kind of weird watching the series now,” Jacobs noted. “The character he plays, and this is a testament to how good of an actor he is, he is a totally different guy than what the character’s he plays is like. From the two times I’ve worked with him, from cut and talking to him at crafty, to action and him becoming The Kid is crazy. It was so much fun, man. He’s amazing. I feel like he makes acting easy. He made it very easy to act with him.”

Jacobs debuts on Castle Rock this week as Wendell Deaver and will be seen again, along with Skarsgard, in IT: Chapter Two on September 6, 2019.

Are you hoping to see the two IT stars reunite in the new Hulu series? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!