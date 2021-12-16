Chucky Creator Teases More Legacy Characters Could Return for Season 2

There’s a second season of Chucky coming, and fans are wondering what it will be like. After a finale that introduced Tiffany in her doll form as well as setting up the idea of an army of Chucky dolls, and a season that featured some recurring characters and concepts from the years leading up to the next wave of stories, series creator Don Mancini teased in a recent interview that while the series marches forward, it’s going to do so while honoring what came before. Specifically, it’s likely fans will meet back up with a number of characters from past installments of the cult-favorite film franchise.

In the Chucky finale, Jennifer Tilly’s Tiffany and Chucky are arguing when she drops a bomb on him: “Did you ever wonder how those cops find you that night in Chicago?” This cues a flashback to the 1980s, where a young Tiffany laments to a young Chucky that they don’t kill anyone together anymore, prompting Chucky to leave the apartment. Once he’s gone, Tiffany picks up the phone and calls the police, asking for Detective Mike Norris (Child’s Play‘s Chris Sarandon), revealing that Tiffany turned Chucky over to the cops, leading to his original death (and Chucky’s decades-long life inside Good Guy Dolls).

“I love those characters, and you probably haven’t seen the last of them,” Mancini told Bloody Disgusting. “Stay tuned.”

But, speaking to something earlier…yes, the “army of Chucky” is going to have a role in the upcoming season.

“Once you get into your fourth decade in a franchise, it’s trying to forge ahead into unseen, unexplored territory. And the idea of multiple Chucky dolls always appealed to me,” Mancini said. “First, of course, just as a visual, it’s irresistible, but then conceptually, there are so many things you can do with it. I can’t talk too much about that because I don’t want to spoil fun coming in season two, but insofar as it impacted what we’ve already done in season one. Yeah, it was important that they not have a hive mind because I think it’s more interesting to do this and, again, turn Brad on subtle variations of the Chucky persona. On a lot of fronts, that’s something we were doing a lot of in this season of Chucky, which is dissecting the persona of Chucky and the persona of Charles Lee Ray”

In Chucky, after a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies – and allies – from Chucky’s past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll’s untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster. The series sees the return of Brad Dourif, Fiona Dourif, Alex Vincent, Jennifer Tilly, and Christine Elise McCarthy, joined by franchise newcomers Zackary Arthur, Teo Briones, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Lexa Doig, and Devon Sawa.