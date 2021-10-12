Chucky Star Devon Sawa Reveals Casper Easter Egg That Didn’t Make It In

With the premiere of Chucky tonight on USA, series star Devon Sawa took to social media tonight to share a little behind-the-scenes Easter egg that might have been. In a promotional image, Chucky can be seen wearing a Hello Kitty mask. Sawa, who starred alongside Bill Pullman and Christina Ricci in the 1995 Casper movie, shared with fans on Twitter today that there could have been a Casper mask there instead. Unfortunately for those who would be excited for such a wink-and-a-nod reference, NBCUniversal apparently couldn’t or wouldn’t clear the rights for Casper.

Sawa played Casper himself in the film, playing the human form of Casper McFadden, a 12-year-old boy who died of pneumonia. That isn’t quite as creepy as a possessed doll that kills people, but it certainly isn’t a particularly happy story, especially considering how cute and funny the Casper the Friendly Ghost comics usually are.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Fun fact: before the Hello Kitty mask you see Chucky wearing in the scene of him out trick or treating, they pushed to clear a Casper mask,” Sawa tweeted earlier today. “But for whatever reason, it didn’t work out. Would’ve been cool though.”

“Over the years, I’ve heard that the consensus fan favorite among all the movies is Child’s Play 2,” Mancini told Entertainment Weekly over the summer. “I think one of the reasons for that is how Chucky looked in that movie and how the late director John Lafia, who passed away last year, shot Chucky. Our goal with the series was to bring Chucky’s look precisely back to that. Tony Gardner and Peter Chevako (special effects artists responsible for creating the show’s puppets) have done a great job. I think fans are really going to love that.”

The official synopsis for the Chucky TV series reads, “After a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies and allies from Chucky’s past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll’s untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.”

Chucky will premiere this Fall on SYFY and USA Network with the first episode dropping on October 12.