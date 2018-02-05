‘The Cloverfield Paradox’ Trailer Released Online

This year’s Super Bowl is giving fans plenty to get excited about, including the much-anticipated trailer for The Cloverfield Paradox.

The film – which has been referred to as God Particle and Cloverfield Station – just debuted its very first trailer, which was unveiled via a commercial during the big game. It also announced that the film will be available on Netflix later tonight. You can check out the trailer above.

While the specific details of Cloverfield 3‘s plot have remained a mystery before this trailer, initial marketing gave the following description:

“A team of astronauts aboard an international space station find themselves alone after a scientific experiment involving a particle accelerator makes the Earth vanish. When a space shuttle appears, the space station crew must fight for survival following their horrible discovery.”

For those who have been eagerly anticipating more information about Cloverfield 3, this trailer is a long time coming. In addition to confirming the film’s title and more about the film’s plot, fans have expected that the trailer will confirm Netflix’s tie to the film’s distribution.

The third Cloverfield film initially began filming in 2016, and has been teased for fans of the franchise for almost as long. Speculation about the film began with the release of 10 Cloverfield Lane, when the film’s viral marketing included an Easter egg tied to the International Space Station.

The film’s cast features an ensemble of genre fan favorites, including Captain America: Civil War‘s Daniel Bruhl, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2‘s Elizabeth Debicki, A Wrinkle in Time‘s Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Gotham‘s Donal Logue, and David Oyelowo. Rounding out the cast are Aksel Hennie, Chris O’Dowd, John Ortiz, and Zhang Ziyi.

The Cloverfield Paradox (or God Particle or Cloverfield Station) is set to be released on April 20th.