‘Cloverfield 5’ Could Already Exist, With Daisy Ridley as Star

After the surprising release – and response to – this week’s The Cloverfield Paradox, fans are eagerly wondering where the franchise could go next. And now, a new theory suggests that the next two installments of the franchise are already in the works.

Following the multiverse-creating ramifications of Paradox, some have begun to wonder what other films being made under J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot production company could somehow be linked to the Cloverfield franchise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Surprisingly, a pretty likely candidate is Kolma, a supernatural drama which went into pre-production back in 2016. Kolma is based off of a 2003 Israeli TV movie, and follows a couple dealing with the ramifications of the afterlife. The man dies in a car accident, and spends fifty years waiting for his girlfriend in the after life. Once she does die, she is faced with a dilemma – either relive her life as a young woman, or fully cross over to the afterlife with her first love.

While it’s unknown what production status the film is in, there are quite a few notable names attached. Namely, Star Wars star Daisy Ridley is set to play the film’s lead, while The Diary of a Teenage Girl‘s Marielle Heller is set to direct.

Sure, on the surface, Kolma might not sound like a Cloverfield movie (a qualm that some have had with Paradox in the week since its release). But in a weird way, a clue found in the Cloververse ARG has supported the theory that Kolma could be connected.

The website for Tagruato, a fictional company inside the Cloververse, recently updated in an interesting way following the release of Paradox. The site appeared to be broken, aside from showing a pixelated version of a 2007 Israeli news article.

As Reddit user RealJohnGillman pointed out, the translation of the article talks about a road being closed down for mysterious reasons.

Considering what we know about the plot of Kolma – namely, the car crash and the supernatural elements – this presence in the Cloververse ARG certainly feels like more than a coincidence. (After all, Paradox was first confirmed through a similar sort of sleuthing.)

So, could we be seeing the Cloverfield franchise tackle the world of supernatural romance? Could Ridley – presumably fresh off of her performance in Star Wars: Episode IX – be bringing her talents to the anthology? Fans will just have to stay tuned.

The Cloverfield Paradox is now available on Netflix.