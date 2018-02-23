J.J. Abrams Reveals Bizarre Easter Egg Cut From ‘Cloverfield Paradox’

The Cloverfield universe is certainly a complicated franchise, with viewers often racking their brains trying to figure out how the different films connect. According to J.J. Abrams, the man behind the Cloverfield curtain, the most recent addition to the universe had a major, albeit confusing connection to its predecessors that was left on the cutting room floor.

While speaking with Empire about The Cloverfield Paradox, which was surprise released on Netflix immediately following this year’s Super Bowl, Abrams revealed that he had been pulling for an Easter Egg that tied the film to 2016’s sleeper hit, 10 Cloverfield Lane.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“During the spacewalk sequence and all this debris is flying around, there was a truck that was going around,” Abrams explained. “And it was from 10 Cloverfield Lane, it was Stambler’s truck. But it was one of those things that once again, some people called it out as being too crazy, I loved it, because I thought it was just so bonkers, but some people felt it was too distracting, I thought it was amazing.”

The voices of reason prevailed on this one, and the truck was left out of the sequence.

In case you forgot, the truck in question was a four-door, extended bed pickup truck that was featured in 10 Cloverfield Lane. It belonged to Howard Stambler, the vault-dwelling villain played by John Goodman.

The two films, while part of the same franchise, couldn’t have been more different in tone. 10 Cloverfield Lane was a tightly knit psychological thriller, taking place almost entirely underground, while The Cloverfield Paradox was sprawling sci-fi adventure, set in outer space. What the two did have in common however, is that neither one was actually meant to be a Cloverfield film when they began. Abrams and his Bad Robot production company saw promise in the scripts for the films and decided to produce them, turning them into part of the Cloverfield mythos in the process.

Another Cloverfield installment is on the way later this year, in the form of WWII action film, Overlord.

Are you ready for more from the Cloverfield universe? Should Paramount just totally drop the franchise instead? Let us know in the comments below!