Comic-Con 2022: Sarah Michelle Gellar to Star in Teen Wolf Spinoff on Paramount+

Straight from the San Diego Comic-Con panel for Paramount+'s upcoming Teen Wolf: The Movie, the streamer has confirmed that Sarah Michelle Gellar will lead a new spinoff series of the MTV staple. The former Buffy the Vampire Slayer star will both lead the new series, titled Wolf Pack, and executive produce the show for Paramount+. According to Deadline, Gellar will take on the role of Kristin Ramsey, an arson investigator that is a "highly regarded expert in her field and no stranger to personal loss." In the series her character will be "brought in by authorities to catch the teenage arsonist who started a massive wildfire which may have also led to the reawakening of a supernatural predator terrorizing Los Angeles."

Gellar joins the previously announced cast members for Wolf Pack which includes Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson, and Tyler Lawrence Gray. The series will be based on Edo Van Belkom's book series of the same name and "follows a teenage boy, Everett (Jackson) and a girl, Blake (Shepard), whose lives are forever changed when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature. Wounded in the chaos of its attack, the teens are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two others, Luna and Harlan (Robertson and Gray, respectively), who were adopted sixteen years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them — the bite and blood of a werewolf."

“Buffy was a huge influence. I always thought it would be amazing to bring Sarah Michelle Gellar back to a horror show.”

And she’s here! “Tyler Michelle!” Starring in Wolf Pack – filming now! #TeenWolf #SDCC pic.twitter.com/sdEqpoFGFI — SFX magazine (@SFXmagazine) July 21, 2022

Joe Genier and Mike Elliott of Capital Arts executive produce alongside Jason Ensler and Gellar. The series is targeting a premiere date later this year on the streaming service. The upcoming Wolf Pack spinoff series won't be the only Teen Wolf goodness that fans are getting though as the highly anticipated Teen Wolf: The Movie is on the way too.

The film will see almost all of the cast of the original MTV Teen Wolf series return. Superman & Lois star Tyler Hoechlin will reprise his role as Derek Hale for the project in addition to serving as executive producer. Also returning are Tyler Pose as Scott McCall, Holland Roden as Lydia Martin, Shelley Hennig as Malia Tate, Crystal Reed as Allison Argent, Orny Adams as Coach Bobby Finstock, Linden Ashby as Sheriff Noah Stilinski, JR Bourne as Chris Argent, Seth Gilliam as Dr. Alan Deaton, Colton Haynes as Jackson Whittemore, Ryan Kelley as Deputy Jordan Parrish, Melissa Ponzio as Melissa McCall, and Dylan Sprayberry as Liam Dunbar. Not returning for the film are Dylan O'Brien, who said it was a "difficult decision" to not return as Stiles Stilinski and Arden Cho.

(Cover photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)