Teen Wolf Spinoff Wolf Pack Announces First Cast Members

Paramount+'s Teen Wolf spinoff series Wolf Pack has cast its first leads. According to TVLine, Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson, and Tyler Lawrence Gray have all been cast in starring roles for the series. Production on Wolf Pack will begin next week in Atlanta. The series is expected to debut later this year on Paramount+.

Wolf Pack is based on Edo Van Belkom's book series of the same name and "follows a teenage boy [named Everett] and a girl [named Blake] whose lives are forever changed when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature. Wounded in the chaos of its attack, the teens are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two others [named Luna and Harlan] who were adopted sixteen years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them — the bite and blood of a werewolf."

Jackson is set to play Everett while Shepard will star as Blake. Newcomers Robertson and Gray will play Luna and Harlan respectively. At this point, it's not clear exactly how Wolf Pack will tie into the Teen Wolf franchise overall. As for that larger franchise, production on Teen Wolf: The Movie wrapped last month.

In Teen Wolf: The Movie, a full moon rises in Beacon Hills and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they've ever faced.

The film will see almost all of the cast of the original MTV Teen Wolf series return. Superman & Lois star Tyler Hoechlin will reprise his role as Derek Hale for the project. Also returning are Tyler Pose as Scott McCall, Holland Roden as Lydia Martin, Shelley Hennig as Malia Tate, Crystal Reed as Allison Argent, Orny Adams as Coach Bobby Finstock, Linden Ashby as Sheriff Noah Stilinski, JR Bourne as Chris Argent, Seth Gilliam as Dr. Alan Deaton, Colton Haynes as Jackson Whittemore, Ryan Kelley as Deputy Jordan Parrish, Melissa Ponzio as Melissa McCall, and Dylan Sprayberry as Liam Dunbar. Not returning for the film are Dylan O'Brien, who said it was a "difficult decision" to not return as Stiles Stilinski and Arden Cho. The film does not yet have a release date.

