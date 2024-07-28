SDCC 2024: New Hellboy: The Crooked Man Trailer Released

Hellboy: The Crooked Man is the third attempt at getting a film franchise based on the gothic classic brought to life, and the cast and crew behind the picture were on-hand at San Diego Comic-Con to help promote the upcoming movie. As part of a panel attended by Hellboy himself Jack Kesy and the creator of the character, Mike Mignola, Ketchup Entertainment released another trailer of the film, teasing just how far into horror the picture will go.

Mignola has long said Hellboy films should play on the horror aspects of the character instead of his more fantastical elements, saying The Crooked Man is the perfect horror story to adapt to live-action.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“His intention is to make a horror movie, so that’ll be nice. That’ll be interesting.” Mignola told Variety last year. “I read the new draft of the screenplay yesterday, and yes, it is definitely R. It’s the first Hellboy script that I read and I went, ‘Oh, it’s a horror movie,’ which is what I wanted. Taylor does not have a reputation as a horror movie director. But, so far, we’ve had two horror movie directors make Hellboy movies and we’ve never gotten a horror movie.”

He added, “For years, we’ve been saying, if you’re going to make a Hellboy movie, make it small. And the perfect story to do that with is my personal favorite, ‘The Crooked Man.’ I think it’s one of the best things I’ve ever written. It’s beautifully illustrated by Richard Corben, and it’s a solid story that doesn’t involve a million different characters. Everybody actually agreed from the very beginning, ‘Yes, we want to do that one.’ Budget-wise, it’s good because it’s a lower budget kind of a story. It’s not the Hellboy origin. It’s not Hellboy saving the world. It’s not huge. It’s a subtle, dark, little folk horror story.”

Hellboy: The Crooked Man stars Jack Kesy in the titular role. Jefferson White, Adeline Rudolph, Joseph Marcell, Leah McNamara, Hannah Margetson, and Martin Bassindale will also star. Hellboy: The Crooked Man is produced by Millennium Films, and is set to be released by Ketchup Entertainment. Bryan Taylor, Mignola, and Christopher Golden co-wrote the script.

Hellboy: The Crooked Man is set for release later this year. Stay tuned to ComicBook for the latest Comic-Con news throughout the rest of the weekend!